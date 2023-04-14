Coach Prime flip watch: Multiple SEC commits attending Colorado’s spring game

Folsom Field will be at the center of college football on April 22 with Colorado’s first spring football game under head coach Deion Sanders being broadcast on ESPN.

In addition to a sold-out crowd of fans, a few of the nation’s top recruits are also expected to be in Boulder for Black & Gold Day, including multiple four and five-star targets.

Plus, as highlighted by On3’s Josh Newberg, the Buffs are set to host four major class of 2024 prospects who are each currently committed to an SEC school. Coach Prime has a long history of flipping top recruits and grabbing even one of these four would be monumental.

Take a look at the four SEC commits expected to attend CU’s 2023 spring game (h/t On3):

Sterling Dixon

Alabama 2024 commit Sterling Dixon.

Kid is so explosive and knows how to get pass protectors to overset. Could he be their next great edge? Only time will tell. @sterlingTDixon1 | @mcs_leopards pic.twitter.com/pxFLNmgZnJ — Jake Lemming (@HSFBscout) April 5, 2023

Four-star Alabama EDGE commit

No. 14 class of 2024 EDGE (247Sports Composite)

6-foot-3, 211 pounds

Mobile, Alabama

Xavier Atkins

Four-star LSU LB commit

No. 22 class of 2024 LB (247Sports Composite)

6-foot, 205 pounds

Humble, Texas

Gage Ginther

Fossil Ridge junior tackle Gage Ginther (78) looks toward the sideline between plays during the Canvas Community Classic against Fort Collins at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Three-star Tennessee IOL commit

No. 40 class of 2024 IOL (247Sports Composite)

6-foot-5, 287 pounds

Fort Collins, Colorado

TJ Abrams

2024 4-star wide receiver prospect TJ Abrams talks about his recruitment process on Jan. 21, 2023 at FSU’s Junior Day.

Four-star Florida State WR commit

No. 37 class of 2024 WR (247Sports Composite)

5-foot-11, 175 pounds

Fort Myers, Florida

