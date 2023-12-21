Coach Prime’s first full class at Colorado finished where!?!

Just before the early signing period a year ago Notre Dame lost running back Dylan Edwards to Colorado. Edwards shined in his first game for Colorado this year, scoring four touchdowns in Colorado’s upset of TCU back in September.

The season didn’t go as well the rest of the year for Edwards or Colorado head coach Deion Sanders as Edwards found the end zone just twice more and the Buffaloes finished the year 4-8 overall.

This year was better for Notre Dame as they didn’t have any last-minute departures from the class. Colorado also didn’t end up pulling off flips anywhere like they did a year ago.

So with the early signing period open and the vast majority of commitments in, where did Colorado finish up in the rankings to close the first full class Deion Sanders was able to recruit?

98th on the 247Sports composite rankings.

You read that correctly.

98th.

If you’re curious, that’s exactly one spot behind Eastern Michigan and one ahead of South Alabama.

Sure Colorado landed arguably the most talent of any program through the transfer portal this off-season but its certainly not the recruiting class that Sanders and company were thinking they’d have in place.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire