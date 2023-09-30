Coach Prime effect lures NBA players, scouts, celebs to Colorado vs. USC game

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes (3-1) will face off against Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans (4-1) at Folsom Field. Although USC has a 16-0 record against Colorado, this year's Buffaloes pose a new challenge.

Deion Sanders has brought new energy to Colorado's football program, drawing in not just fans but also celebrities for USC's upcoming Week 5 game.

A-listers such as LeBron James, Snoop Dogg, Will Ferrell, Matthew McConaughey, Jay-Z and DJ Khaled were initially rumored to be in attendance to witness the Coach Prime Effect.

Tickets for the Colorado vs. USC game have experienced a substantial increase in price. The cheapest seats are still priced at over $200.

The celebrity guest list for this weekend's Colorado-USC game has been revealed, and it's LOADED 🤯



🌟 LeBron James & Bronny James (USC)

🌟 Jay Z

🌟 Snoop Dogg (USC)

🌟 Lil Wayne

🌟 DJ Khaled

🌟 Matthew McConaughey

🌟 Will Ferrell (USC)



We've NEVER seen so many A-List Celebs… pic.twitter.com/hIp46Eq9ny — College Football Blue Bloods (@bluebloodsbias) September 28, 2023

Getting the bag: Deion Sanders is Colorado's $280 million man (after four games)

NFL scouts show out:

If you need to find an NFL scout, you know where to find them. USC's hot start and Colorado's talent has the football world looking at this one.

There's 30 NFL scouts from 21 teams in Boulder today for USC/Colorado. Caleb Williams projects No. 1 overall and Shedeur Sanders has scouts intrigued with his hot start. We have a sit down coming up on @CollegeGameDay with Williams, the returning Heisman winner. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 30, 2023

Denver Nugget players show support

DaBaby hyping up Colorado's student section

Rapper DaBaby can be seen hyping up Colorado's student section during the first half of the Week 5 matchup agianst USC.

DaBaby is in the Colorado student section 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gdY1cju9Cu — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 30, 2023

Paul Pierce and KG spotted in Boulder

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, former NBA teammates, are seen in attendance at the must-see game between Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes and the USC Trojans.

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce are in Boulder for the game



pic.twitter.com/X3TEzEI7y7 — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) September 30, 2023

Paul Pierce and KG stepping out at USC vs. Colorado ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qxvDvSGLc8 — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) September 30, 2023

Kevin Garnett is in Boulder for USC vs Colorado 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1Js6sHpA1H — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 30, 2023

Losing luster: Colorado Buffaloes ticket prices tumble after loss to Oregon

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USC vs. Colorado: Deion Sanders again has the stars and scouts out in Boulder