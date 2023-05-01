'Coach Prime' Deion Sanders poaches a potential Cincinnati Bearcat to Colorado

Tarvarish Dawson, Lehigh: The Auburn University signee picked off seven passes and broke up two more and recovering a fumble. On offense, Dawson tallied 1,060 all-purpose yards and scored 15 touchdowns. After a year at Auburn he entered the portal, committed to UC, then decommitted and opted for the Colorado Buffaloes coached by Deion Sanders.

In the end, a commitment is nothing more than a verbal pledge. If you agree to a prom date, it doesn't become official until the tuxedo or dress is purchased and the vehicle leaves the driveway for the dance.

Monday, a possible transfer pledge to Scott Satterfield's University of Cincinnati football team opted to dance with Colorado's Buffaloes coached by the fleet of feet and fame, Deion Sanders.

Tarvarish Dawson, who hails from Fort Myers, Florida, Prime Time's hometown, committed to UC on April 21. To open May he flipped to the Buffaloes after a weekend visit to Boulder. Since Sanders took over as coach, over 50 Buffaloes left via the transfer portal with nearly 30 leaving after their sold-out spring game. Now, the new head coach is looking to replenish the roster.

Thank you God for everything keep believing in your baby boy 🙏🏾 @GoBearcatsFB ❤️🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/XVn591JvIa — Tarvarish Dawson (@TarvarishD) April 21, 2023

Dawson had just two catches for 30 yards at Auburn last season but was a four-star recruit out of high school.

Plenty of Buffaloes hit the dance floor

To be fair, UC has also sought after Colorado players with an offer out to 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive lineman Jake Wiley and receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig who had a banner spring game, then entered the portal the next day. Wiley was asked to leave, Lemonious-Craig was not. "Coach Prime" has been open about turning over his roster and had commits on hand watching their April 22 festivities.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first half of the spring game at Folsom Filed.

Other possible portal plug-ins

The Bearcats have a commitment from another receiver, Aaron Turner from Connecticut. Turner had 90 catches in two seasons with the Huskies. Others with college experience that have been offered in the last two weeks are:

Arizona State defensive tackle Robby Harrison

Abilene Christian linebacker Chike Nwankwo

SMU wide receiver Dylan Goffney

Ferris State linebacker Konnor Near

James Madison defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu

New Mexico linebacker Dion Hunter

Northern Illinois linebacker Daveran Rayner

North Texas linebacker Larry Nixon III

When does "Portal Kombat' end?

The deadline for an undergraduate to enter the transfer portal was Sunday, April 30. Schools do have until Tuesday to update who has entered. Graduate students may still enter. The bottom line is every team is looking to upgrade and add to their rosters. The Bearcats have added several players and lost some, like highly-ranked linebacker Jaheim Thomas who committed to Arkansas Monday.

Schools have no obligation to take back a player that has entered the portal. However, some would and UC has made it known they would take quarterback Ben Bryant back as he's left open that door.

When does it open again?

In early December. In December 2022 alone, 2,729 entered. Making it more interesting for colleges in December are the college football playoffs, bowl games and job-changing that come along as sure as the holiday spirit. Most schools want their "new" ducks in a row by the early signing period which will be Dec. 20 this season.

