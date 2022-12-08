Coach Prime and Colorado seem to be snagging Notre Dame commit

On Wednesday, Notre Dame and NFL legend Joe Montana had some pleasant words about new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, stating that he’d love to play for a coach with as much passion for football as the legendary cornerback has. Well, perhaps a Notre Dame commitment saw those comments and wondered the same thing.

Alright, there’s a 99.9% chance that Montana had nothing to do with it but regardless, Notre Dame is down the commitment of a stellar running back in the 2023 recruiting class after four-star running back Dylan Edwards pulled his commitment Thursday afternoon. Edwards was originally committed to Kansas State before Notre Dame pushed hard for him so its hard to be too upset for him changing his mind.

Below is some of the leadup to Edwards’ de-commitment that has transpired in the last couple days.

Just two days ago...

Marcus Freeman and Deland McCullough also saw 2023 Notre Dame commit Dylan Edwards on Tuesday. #GameWrecker pic.twitter.com/ea1Ufxzrh6 — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) December 7, 2022

Also two days ago...

Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of Colorado🦬 pic.twitter.com/5A7pyU8sBS — 𝒟𝓎𝓁𝒶𝓃 𝐸𝒹𝓌𝒶𝓇𝒹𝓈 (@dylan_edwards02) December 6, 2022

Ryan Wallace - called this then

The Dylan Edwards offer from Colorado is going to be really intriguing to watch and should make Notre Dame sweat a little.

Remember, Jackson State surprisingly and seriously hung around a long time in his original process. Now that head coach is at a Power Five. Look out… — Ryan Wallace (@GPCwallace) December 6, 2022

Today's announcement

Ari Wasserman

Four-star running back Dylan Edwards of Derby (Kansas) High, the No. 192 overall player and the No. 10 running back in the 247Sports Composite, has decommitted from Notre Dame. Edwards decommitted from Kansas State in July. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 8, 2022

Slap the Sign

Definitely wishing Dylan Edwards the best, but running back is the absolute least of my concerns Notre Dame will still have the best running back room in the nation next year ☘️ — SlapTheSign (@SlapTheSign) December 8, 2022

Slap the Sign - again

Dylan Edwards out of the picture for Notre Dame moving forward That’s one de-commitment for the class with Limar crystal-balled elsewhere. Things could get interesting for Freeman and company. https://t.co/RiNDhJ06Ax — SlapTheSign (@SlapTheSign) December 8, 2022

Derek Young

Dylan Edwards drives more site traffic than a coaching search. pic.twitter.com/boSBSO1NCY — Derek Young (@DerekYoungKSO) December 8, 2022

"Stefan"

dylan edwards:”how many schools should i commit to” pic.twitter.com/YEqZeLSywK — Stefan 😶‍🌫️ (@ChiefsPIsWin_) December 8, 2022

Buffs of Boulder

Just checked 247Sports website and immediately saw 4 crystal balls for Dylan Edwards to Colorado👀 We comin'🦬 — 🦬 GO BUFFS (@BuffsOfBoulder) December 8, 2022

Liam Gaudet

Dylan Edwards decommitment doesn’t really make a whole lot of sense to me. Must be bigger things at play behind the scenes. Oh well, that’s recruiting for you. — Liam Gaudet (@LiamGaudetIT) December 8, 2022

