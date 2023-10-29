Coach Prime on Colorado’s O-line problems: ‘The big picture, you go get new O-linemen’

The Colorado Buffaloes lost to the UCLA Bruins on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. It wasn’t a pretty sight for the Buffs’ offense, and coming off a bye week made it even more discouraging.

But, the biggest area of concern was the Buffs’ offensive line, which was once again torched as quarterback Shedeur Sanders was sacked seven times. The Buffs have given up four or more sacks in all but one game this season — they gave up only three against USC.

After the game against UCLA, head coach Deion Sanders had plenty to say about the state of the offensive line (h/t Jake Schwanitz of DNVR Buffs): “The big picture, you go get new O-linemen.”

He added more, also:

“Overall, we just don’t have the fight and the passion to do what we want to do. I’m a little biased because I’m his father but I think we have the best quarterback in the country. We gotta address (the protection) scheme-wise.”

Something has to change. Through eight games, Shedeur Sanders has been sacked 41 times, and he was also sacked seven times against Nebraska and Oregon.

As far as the offense goes, the run-pass balance also isn’t there.

Coach Prime on the run/pass balance: “It’s a struggle to run the ball. We gotta figure it out cause we’re one dimensional. That’s who we are at this point.” — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) October 29, 2023

Things won’t get much easier for the Buffs next week against Oregon State.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire