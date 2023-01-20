Coach Prime and the Buffaloes offer one of Ducks’ marquee 2024 commits

1
Zachary Neel
·2 min read

When a high-profile recruit receives offers from other schools, it’s not usually something to give much attention to. Even after a player has committed to a school — like Oregon’s 4-star 2024 WR Jordan Anderson, for example— it’s not uncommon to see more offers come in the door despite a verbal commitment.

It usually doesn’t mean much. But when an offer comes from a school — and coach — notorious for flipping high-profile prospects, then it’s at least worth noting.

So when Anderson, the No. 13 WR in the 2024 class, announced on Friday afternoon that he had been offered by Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, a few Duck fans may have taken note. Colorado has been on a tear as of late when it comes to the recruiting trail and the transfer portal, notably flipping 5-star CB Cormani McClain from Miami, 4-star RB Dylan Edwards from Notre Dame, and a number of transfers like 5-star ATH Travis Hunter and QB Shedeur Sanders.

Does Coach Prime’s track record with high-profile recruits mean that he is going to steal Anderson away from the Ducks? Absolutely not. Is it something that I think Oregon fans should keep an eye on over the next few months?

That seems like it would be smart.

Jordan Anderson’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

91

CA

WR

Rivals

4

5.9

CA

WR

ESPN

3

76

CA

WR

On3 Recruiting

4

91

CA

WR

247 Composite

4

0.9560

CA

WR

 

Vitals

Hometown

Long Beach, California

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

6-foot-0

Weight

165 pounds

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on January 31, 2022

  • Took visit to Oregon on November 13, 2022

  • Committed to Ducks on December 22, 2022

  • Offered by Colorado on January 20, 2023

Top Schools Before Commitment

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Washington Huskies

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • USC Trojans

  • Utah Utes

  • Colorado Buffaloes

  • Texas Longhorns

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

