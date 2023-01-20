Coach Prime and the Buffaloes offer one of Ducks’ marquee 2024 commits
When a high-profile recruit receives offers from other schools, it’s not usually something to give much attention to. Even after a player has committed to a school — like Oregon’s 4-star 2024 WR Jordan Anderson, for example— it’s not uncommon to see more offers come in the door despite a verbal commitment.
It usually doesn’t mean much. But when an offer comes from a school — and coach — notorious for flipping high-profile prospects, then it’s at least worth noting.
So when Anderson, the No. 13 WR in the 2024 class, announced on Friday afternoon that he had been offered by Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, a few Duck fans may have taken note. Colorado has been on a tear as of late when it comes to the recruiting trail and the transfer portal, notably flipping 5-star CB Cormani McClain from Miami, 4-star RB Dylan Edwards from Notre Dame, and a number of transfers like 5-star ATH Travis Hunter and QB Shedeur Sanders.
Does Coach Prime’s track record with high-profile recruits mean that he is going to steal Anderson away from the Ducks? Absolutely not. Is it something that I think Oregon fans should keep an eye on over the next few months?
That seems like it would be smart.
Jordan Anderson’s Recruiting Profile
blessed to be re-offered by Colorado 🦬🦬 #wecomin ! pic.twitter.com/Y3mJ3hZMbA
— cbcjordan (@AndersonnJJJ) January 20, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
91
CA
WR
Rivals
4
5.9
CA
WR
ESPN
3
76
CA
WR
On3 Recruiting
4
91
CA
WR
247 Composite
4
0.9560
CA
WR
Vitals
Hometown
Long Beach, California
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
165 pounds
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on January 31, 2022
Took visit to Oregon on November 13, 2022
Committed to Ducks on December 22, 2022
Offered by Colorado on January 20, 2023
Top Schools Before Commitment
Oregon Ducks
Washington Huskies
Michigan Wolverines
USC Trojans
Utah Utes
Colorado Buffaloes
Texas Longhorns
Highlights