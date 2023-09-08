Coach Prime barring players from wearing red before Nebraska game
Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders is barring players from wearing red before the Nebraska game.
Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders is barring players from wearing red before the Nebraska game.
Georgia stayed at No. 1 while Florida State jumped up to No. 4.
Colorado's win as a three-touchdown underdog scored over 2.5 million more viewers than any other game Saturday.
Deion Sanders' team is a big deal in the betting world, too.
You never want to overreact in sports betting, and Colorado is a prime example.
Sportsbooks took a loss on Colorado's win Saturday.
Coach Prime already has Colorado playing well with a somewhat thrown-together roster. Future top-level recruits might be paying attention.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
Do you believe?
Deion Sanders was tired of hearing that Colorado wasn't going to be good, and he let his haters have it after his team's win over No. 17 TCU.
Coach Prime interviewed for a job at TCU less than two years ago. Now he'll make his Colorado coaching debut against the Horned Frogs in a place he knows well.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde determine which coaches are on the hot seat heading into the upcoming football season. With Week 0 upon us, the podcast kicks off discussing which coaches could be on their way out if this season doesn’t meet expectations at their respective programs.
A late comeback wasn't enough for the U.S. to advance to the FIBA World Cup final.
Three years after life-saving surgery at Alabama, Steve Sarkisian is taking his Texas team to Tuscaloosa more grateful than ever.
Both teams had their best seasons in years in 2022.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the inaugural episode of Zero Blitz by recapping an exciting start to the NFL season, where the Detroit Lions managed to hold off the depleted Kansas City Chiefs for a big victory. The trio recap the game and decide what's real and what's fake coming out of it. Later, the crew break down the Nick Bosa and Joe Burrow contract extensions, including the interesting timing of the Burrow announcement. Finally, the hosts get you ready for Week 1 of NFL action by giving the game they're most excited to watch this weekend.
Congrats, you've made it to the end of the week. It's officially Friday and a whole slate of NFL action is set to kickoff this weekend. On the pod, we are happy to announce and kick off our 'Fantasy viewer guide' series where every Friday we will tell you the games you need to binge, stream, and skip.
Many observers were left wondering why Taylor was allowed to repeatedly line up where he did while appearing to get an early jump on the snap.
The Dodgers star fouled a ball off his foot.
Jones has said he's willing to take his holdout into Week 8.
Is Josh Allen’s relationship with Stefon Diggs going to require more maintenance? Could Patrick Mahomes elevate the offense if Travis Kelce’s knee injury lingers?