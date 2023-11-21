Coach P.J. Fleck has helped lift Minnesota's program. But has he hit a ceiling?

MADISON – Whether you appreciate his style, P.J. Fleck has improved the Minnesota football program.

Although the Gophers (5-6 overall, 3-5 Big Ten) are in danger of missing out on a bowl berth for the third time in his seven seasons, Fleck has guided Minnesota to at least nine victories three times.

How rare is that for the Gophers?

Henry L. Williams led the Gophers to at least nine victories in each of his first six seasons (1900-1906).

Glen Mason’s 2003 team finished 10-3.

Tracy Claeys led the Gophers to a 9-4 mark in 2016, his lone season as full-time head coach.

Fleck’s 2019 team finished 11-2 and the Gophers were 9-4 in both 2021 and 2022. His bowl mark with the school is a perfect 4-0 and he is 3-3 against rival Wisconsin.

Yet with the Gophers set to host UW (6-5, 4-4) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Fleck’s Big Ten record is just 29-30.

He has zero West Division titles and the road to a title will become more treacherous in 2024 when Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA join the Big Ten.

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck questions a ball placement mark on fourth down during a game against Wisconsin last season.

Loss No. 30 was a 37-3 decision Saturday at Ohio State.

“We’ve got to be way better,” Fleck said. “We didn’t make enough plays, which has kind of been the story of the year.

“We haven’t made enough plays to win football games. Simple plays, easy plays, hard plays, we just haven't made enough.

“Just too inconsistent, especially just the identity of our football team, we're just too inconsistent.”

Darius Taylor, Minnesota's best running back, has missed the team's last four games

Freshman tailback Darius Taylor leads the Gophers in rushing yards (591), rushing touchdowns (four) and yards per carry (5.7), despite missing the last four games because of a leg injury.

Taylor suffered the injury in the Gophers’ 12-10 victory over Iowa on Oct. 21. He did not play against Michigan State, Illinois, Purdue and Ohio State.

The Gophers lost three of those games.

With Taylor out, Jordan Nubin (442 yards, 4.4-yard average, two TDs) and Zach Evans (244 yards, 4.4-yard average, one TD) have gotten the bulk of the team’s carries.

Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has been up and down in his first season as the full-time starter

Athan Kaliakmanis started five games as a redshirt freshman last season. His best game came against UW, when he passed for 319 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-16 victory.

This season Kaliakmanis has more touchdown passes (13) than interceptions (eight) but is completing only 52.6% of his passes, for an average of 151.9 yards per game.

He completed just 18 of 42 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns in the 49-30 loss to Purdue. He completed just 11 of 19 passes for 89 yards in the loss to Ohio State.

The Ohio State defense did not fear Minnesota’s ground game and went after Kaliakmanis.

“It’s unfortunate,” Fleck said. “Because I’m not sure, with our run game, even our play-action stuff, you could tell they didn’t necessarily respect that.

"So, you’re in play action and he’s getting pressure on him and there’s no time for the routes to be able to develop downfield.”

