Coach Outlet just added new bags to its clearance section — the 20 best are all up to 70% off

Coach Outlet is, hands down, one of the best destinations to buy still-in-season Coach bags, wallets and leatherware items for significantly cheaper — we're talking up to 70% off. Every week, the store adds new arrivals to its clearance section, where the steepest deals live for just a little while.

This week, we found some of Coach's all-time best sellers, some legacy shoppers' favorites and newer designs added to the constantly updated Coach Outlet clearance section.

From a $35 Coach Mini Skinny ID Case to the massively popular — and usually expensive — Coach Mollie Tote that's now $239 off, there are so many new Coach leather goods added to the clearance list.

Coach Outlet even sweetened the deal by marking most of these bags 70% off for a limited time. To give you more bang for your buck and to ensure that you shop the best picks before they sell out, we've rounded up the nine best new arrivals in Coach Outlet's clearance section below.

Snag some of Coach's best sellers like the Corner Zip Wristlet, Mini Darcie Carryall, Teri Shoulder Bag With Signature Quilting, Meadow Shoulder Bag and the Logan Carryall for hundreds of dollars cheaper.

Shop now while they're all still available, and check back right here every week for an updated list of new arrivals to the Coach Outlet clearance section!

Coach Outlet Coach Mini Skinny ID Case $35 $88 Save $53 If you don't want to spend more than $40, Coach's best-selling Mini Skinny ID Case was just added to Coach Outlet's clearance section in a bunch of new colors for fall. It comes in cross-grain leather and has two credit card slots, a zip-top closure, fabric lining and an attached split key ring. $35 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Coach Sydney Satchel $105 $350 Save $245 This is one of Coach's most adorable and versatile bags to date. The cross-grain leather satchel has an inside multifunction pocket, a zip closure, fabric lining, handles and a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear. $105 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Coach Mini Darcie Carryall $179 $428 Save $249 Available in brown and navy, this refined pebble leather, smooth leather and suede bag is the epitome of luxury. It has an inside multifunction pocket, a zip closure, fabric lining, side slip compartments, handles, outside open pockets, a detachable strap and four protective feet at the base. $179 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Coach Brie Shoulder Bag $128 $428 Save $300 Here's a Coach bag that's the perfect mix of high-end and casual. This durable black refined calf leather bag has inside zip and multifunction pockets, a turn-lock closure, fabric lining, a detachable chain strap, an outside open pocket and a detachable shoulder strap. The silver details are what make this one stand out. This is one of the best Coach Outlet clearance deals we've seen in a while. $128 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Coach Meadow Shoulder Bag $143 $478 Save $335 The best-selling refined pebble leather shoulder bag has enough room to carry everything you need on a day-to-day basis. A best seller during the Coach Outlet clearance sale, this bag has inside zip and multifunction pockets, a zip-top closure, fabric lining, adjustable handles and an outside zip pocket. Also, it come in three colors.Here's another Coach staple that looks much more expensive than it actually is! This chic refined pebble leather and snake-embossed leather shoulder bag has an inside multifunction pocket, a center zip compartment, a turn-lock closure, fabric lining, and an outside open pocket. Also, the handles convert to a shoulder strap. This is one of the best Coach Outlet clearance deals we've seen in a while. $143 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Coach Grace Carryall In Signature Canvas $173 $578 Save $405 Luxury is the best way to describe this signature coated canvas, smooth leather, refined pebble leather and snake-embossed leather Coach bag. It has an inside multifunction pocket, a zip closure, fabric lining, handles, an outside slip pocket with a magnetic closure and a detachable strap. There are also four protective feet at the base. $173 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Coach Mollie Tote $189 $428 Save $239 Everyone loves the Mollie Tote so much that it always sells out in every color. The double face leather bag has a zip-top closure, fabric lining, side open compartments, handles and a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear. We're still shocked that this is included in the Coach Outlet clearance section. $189 at Coach Outlet

If you enjoyed this story, check out the best brown leather bags on super sale at Coach Outlet.

