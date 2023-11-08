Coach Outlet just added new bags to its clearance section — the 20 best are all up to 70% off
Coach Outlet is, hands down, one of the best destinations to buy still-in-season Coach bags, wallets and leatherware items for significantly cheaper — we're talking up to 70% off. Every week, the store adds new arrivals to its clearance section, where the steepest deals live for just a little while.
Coach Mini Skinny ID Case$35$88Save $53
Coach Corner Zip Wristlet With Coach Stripe$32$108Save $76
Coach Mini Wallet On A Chain With Rivets$68$225Save $158
Coach Nolita 15 With Puffy Diamond Quilting$68$228Save $160
Coach Zip Top Tote In Signature Canvas$89$298Save $209
Coach Lacey Crossbody$98$328Save $230
Coach Sydney Satchel$105$350Save $245
Coach Sydney Satchel with Rivets$119$398Save $279
Coach Mini Darcie Carryall$179$428Save $249
Coach Brie Shoulder Bag$128$428Save $300
Coach Marlie Top Handle Satchel With Border Quilting$128$428Save $300
Coach Teri Shoulder Bag With Signature Quilting$128$428Save $300
Coach Mara Hobo In Signature Canvas$128$428Save $300
Coach Amelia Convertible Backpack$129$398Save $269
Coach Mollie Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas$135$450Save $315
Coach Meadow Shoulder Bag$143$478Save $335
Coach Rowan Satchel$159$398Save $239
Coach Logan Carryall$165$550Save $385
Coach Grace Carryall In Signature Canvas$173$578Save $405
Coach Mollie Tote$189$428Save $239
This week, we found some of Coach's all-time best sellers, some legacy shoppers' favorites and newer designs added to the constantly updated Coach Outlet clearance section.
From a $35 Coach Mini Skinny ID Case to the massively popular — and usually expensive — Coach Mollie Tote that's now $239 off, there are so many new Coach leather goods added to the clearance list.
Coach Outlet even sweetened the deal by marking most of these bags 70% off for a limited time. To give you more bang for your buck and to ensure that you shop the best picks before they sell out, we've rounded up the nine best new arrivals in Coach Outlet's clearance section below.
Snag some of Coach's best sellers like the Corner Zip Wristlet, Mini Darcie Carryall, Teri Shoulder Bag With Signature Quilting, Meadow Shoulder Bag and the Logan Carryall for hundreds of dollars cheaper.
Shop now while they're all still available, and check back right here every week for an updated list of new arrivals to the Coach Outlet clearance section!
If you don't want to spend more than $40, Coach's best-selling Mini Skinny ID Case was just added to Coach Outlet's clearance section in a bunch of new colors for fall. It comes in cross-grain leather and has two credit card slots, a zip-top closure, fabric lining and an attached split key ring.
You'll use this refined pebble leather wristlet every single day. It has two credit card slots, a zip-top closure, fabric lining and an attached wrist strap.
Denim bags and wallets are hard to find at Coach, but this one finally made it to the clearance section — and it's going fast. It has two credit card slots, a snap closure, fabric lining, an outside open pocket and a detachable chain.
This Nappa leather and smooth leather bag has two credit card slots, a zip-top closure, fabric lining and a handle.
Here's one of Coach's all-time best-selling silhouettes. This signature coated canvas and smooth leather handbag has inside cell phone and multifunction pockets, a zip-top closure, fabric lining and handles.
This adorable refined pebble leather crossbody has a zip-top closure, fabric lining, handles and a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.
This is one of Coach's most adorable and versatile bags to date. The cross-grain leather satchel has an inside multifunction pocket, a zip closure, fabric lining, handles and a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.
This refined pebble leather bag has an inside multifunction pocket, a zip closure, fabric lining, handles and a detachable strap.
Available in brown and navy, this refined pebble leather, smooth leather and suede bag is the epitome of luxury. It has an inside multifunction pocket, a zip closure, fabric lining, side slip compartments, handles, outside open pockets, a detachable strap and four protective feet at the base.
Here's a Coach bag that's the perfect mix of high-end and casual. This durable black refined calf leather bag has inside zip and multifunction pockets, a turn-lock closure, fabric lining, a detachable chain strap, an outside open pocket and a detachable shoulder strap. The silver details are what make this one stand out.
This rare pearl leather bag has inside zip and multifunction pockets, a turn-lock closure, fabric lining, a top handle, an outside pocket and a detachable strap.
Everyone's obsessed with this cool new Coach design. It's made of Nappa leather and smooth leather, has two credit card slots, an inside multifunction pocket, a zip-top closure, fabric lining, a detachable handle and a detachable strap.
Chic is the best word to describe this bag. The signature coated canvas and smooth leather bag has inside zip, cell phone and multifunction pockets, a zip top closure, fabric lining, a detachable handle, an outside zip pocket and a detachable strap.
If you prefer this bag in a solid color, it also comes in two additional colors (cherry and white) — and both are 70% off!
This soft pebble leather backpack has an inside zip pocket, a snap closure, fabric lining, a top handle and adjustable straps.
If you prefer a deep bag, this signature coated canvas and smooth leather bucket bag has a large center zip compartment, a snap closure, detachable handle and a detachable strap.
The best-selling refined pebble leather shoulder bag has enough room to carry everything you need on a day-to-day basis. A best seller during the Coach Outlet clearance sale, this bag has inside zip and multifunction pockets, a zip-top closure, fabric lining, adjustable handles and an outside zip pocket.
Also, it come in three colors.Here's another Coach staple that looks much more expensive than it actually is! This chic refined pebble leather and snake-embossed leather shoulder bag has an inside multifunction pocket, a center zip compartment, a turn-lock closure, fabric lining, and an outside open pocket. Also, the handles convert to a shoulder strap.
This is one of Coach Outlet's most exciting additions. The cross-grain leather bag has inside zip and multifunction pockets, a zip-top closure, fabric lining, handles, an outside zip pocket, a detachable strap and four protective feet.
The best-selling Rowan Satchel also comes in a puffy diamond quilting version that's also 60-70% off!
This one's as luxe as they come. It's made of refined pebble leather, has inside zip, cell phone and multifunction pockets, a zip-top closure, fabric lining and handles. It also has a detachable strap.
Luxury is the best way to describe this signature coated canvas, smooth leather, refined pebble leather and snake-embossed leather Coach bag. It has an inside multifunction pocket, a zip closure, fabric lining, handles, an outside slip pocket with a magnetic closure and a detachable strap. There are also four protective feet at the base.
Everyone loves the Mollie Tote so much that it always sells out in every color. The double face leather bag has a zip-top closure, fabric lining, side open compartments, handles and a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear. We're still shocked that this is included in the Coach Outlet clearance section.
If you enjoyed this story, check out the best brown leather bags on super sale at Coach Outlet.
