Coach Nick Saban was always a cut above; Ken Schreiber signs off for another season

College football is no different from the NFL in that there are developments and news 365 days a year. For me, this is the final column of the 2023-24 season after Michigan’s 34-13 victory over Washington on Monday crowned the Wolverines national champions, and the expectation might be that our final script would focus on salutations and acknowledgements of what happened the past five months.

Instead, less than 48 hours later, a 9.9 (Richter scale) earthquake hit or was it an F5 tornado? Figuratively, of course. But the significance of the announcement that Alabama’s head coach Nick Saban is retiring cannot be overstated. Iconic career. A legend. The GOAT. All those descriptions are accurate and his dominance as a coach, primarily at Alabama, and the plethora of assistant coaches he groomed to be head coaches (Jimbo Fisher, Kirby Smart, Dan Lanning, Steve Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin, etc.) will last for many decades. Seven national championships (one at LSU), 201 wins at Alabama in 17 years. Affectionately referred to here as St. Nick, he would certainly be anointed as “Sir” if this was happening in England. Just like Sir Alex Ferguson, the successful coach at Manchester United or an individual named Sir Elton John to name just two. But thankfully, there is no “royalty” or monarchy in this country.

Dec 30, 2023; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban during Rose Bowl media day at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Yet Saban’s legacy needs to be defined in a different category because he raised the apex for college football greatness from his predecessors (Bryant, Rockne, Leahy, Wilkerson, Bowden, Hayes, Swinney, etc.). Why? Because he did it when the rules were stacked against any one program‘s dominance by limiting scholarships to 85, an effort to level the playing field. Didn’t work. Eight CFP appearances in 10 years. From 2008-23, he only lost three games once (10-3). Simply put, his run at Alabama will never be duplicated. At 72, Saban was finally one coach who retired on his terms still at the top of his “game”. Saban may earn $10 million a year, but was without a doubt the most underpaid coach in America. Directly responsible for the incredible growth of Alabama as a university. The school benefitted by hundreds of millions of dollars from his accomplishments, starting with national stage every year it received in exposure, resulting in an enormous increase in student enrollment and ending with the countless millions of donations that saw Alabama’s campus expand exponentially under his watch. Success breeds success and nobody was better at it than St. Nick. Simply stated. College football will never be the same.

Coach Prime speaks truth to NIL power

Leave it to Coach Prime to publicly state Saban’s reason for retiring. “The game has changed so much… it has chased the GOAT away." He added, “college football let’s hold up our mirrors and say HONESTLY what you see.” He’s talking about NIL, something Saban detested. Although Saban denied that influenced his decision (primarily citing his age), that thought has been echoed here for years yet nobody steps up to stop that runaway train. The NCAA? Forgettaboutit. Congress? Never. Doesn’t matter whose side you’re on regarding players‘ compensation because there’s no debate that in its current form, NIL is a disaster.

What is Harbaugh's next move?

There’s the continuing saga of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. As the song says, “should I stay or should I go?” More NFL vacancies opened up this week. While the rings are just being fitted, those vacancies will not last long and we’re sticking with our position that Harbaugh’s going to the NFL. Remember it doesn’t matter if you like him or not — learn to get used to him because he’s a “name” coach who brings past success and notoriety anywhere he goes. That, my friend, is something that is always in demand.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during second half of the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Signing off for now

Finished an eye popping 23-13 against the spread if you were paying attention. What began as a local column eight years ago, primarily read by southern New Englanders, has now expanded throughout the country. The column has been picked up by dozens of publications each week and the feedback and emails received reflects the reciprocal interest and passion all of you loyal readers have for college football. While 2024 opening week is over seven months away, you might not have to wait that long for periodic columns appearing in the offseason to address the continuing changes in the sport we love.

For now, thank you for the opportunity to bring some insight and commentary into your lives which hopefully provided you with information and entertainment while provoking opinions and imagination. No hype here. Just truth and transparency with a dash of flavor and yes, sarcasm. Thank you for another glorious ride!

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Alabama coach Nick Saban was greatest college football coach ever