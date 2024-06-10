Coach Nick Nurse describes the type of player Sixers want to acquire

The Philadelphia 76ers will be one of the more active teams in the upcoming offseason due to the cap space that President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey strategically created during the season.

The Sixers will be looking to bring in a third star next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in order to contend in the Eastern Conference and take down the Boston Celtics in the East.

Coach Nick Nurse, who did a terrific job with what he was dealt with during the season, joined “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” and described the type of player the Sixers would like to acquire in the offseason:

We talked about it a lot. Obviously, we’ve got a lot of cap space and a lot of roster to fill, and you’re right. I mean, I think Tyrese was amazing this year, Joel was playing the best basketball of his career, which is saying something, until the injury. So I think we got two great guys to build around. Finding the right pieces that are going to be able to space and shoot, defend, and rebound. Have some IQ, have some late game moxie and guts, and the things that it takes is really the key for us to get to where we want to go which is—you know—we wish we were playing now that’s for sure.

The Sixers have to make sure they nail down this offseason. They have a fantastic opportunity with the cap space they possess to bring in a big time player and help Embiid and Maxey get the job done in the East. Nurse and Morey will be step in step with each other in order to prepare for the June 30 free agency period.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire