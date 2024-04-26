Coach Mike ‘Papa’ Brown MSA Scholarship fund

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The coach Mike Papa Brown MSA Scholarship is in its third year. Papa Brown was a New Mexico sports hall of fame basketball coach and the scholarship honors his legacy after his battle with Multiple System Atrophy.

The scholarship is open to Albuquerque Public School student athletes with a GPA of 3.5 or higher that are going to attend college or a vocational/trade school. The scholarship fund recently named the five recipients of the 2023-2024 scholarships. Those winners can be seen on the Coach Mike Papa Brown MSA Scholarship Facebook page.

The Brown family hosts an annual scholarship fundraising event on November 10 at Top golf from 3 – 6 p.m. The fundraiser features golf, music, food, drinks and an auction benefiting the scholarship fund. For more information and to apply for the scholarship, click here.

