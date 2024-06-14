Coach Mike Macdonald even more popular with his players for how he ended Seahawks minicamp

“You ROCK, Coach!”

That’s what one Seahawk yelled at Mike Macdonald, as the player walked off the practice field, into the team facility — and onto the team’s summer vacation.

There is only one day like this one in any NFL year. Mike Macdonald seized that day, and the chance to gain big points with his Seahawks players.

Thursday was to be the third and final day of Seattle’s mandatory minicamp. It’s the only day in the new league year that precedes a six-week vacation for players, before they are basically in season from late July into at least January.

Macdonald changed that.

And that’s why Seahawks were racing home or to the airport to begin their last getaway before training camp and essentially the 2024 season begin July 26.

“We were scheduled for practice (Thursday),” Macdonald said, “but (I) told the guys that we’re not going to practice, that we’re done for our spring program.

“Just really couldn’t be happier with the effort. That’s what I was telling them. The effort, the intent, the energy, the attitude, all the things we’re asking them to do, they responded every day.”

Macdonald’s new defensive system he brought in from being the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator until Seattle hired him in January is not fully implemented. Middle linebacker Jon Rhattigan told The News Tribune Wednesday more than half the defensive playbook is in.

Coach Mike Macdonald talks to cornerback Tre Brown (22) during a Seahawks minicamp practice at the team’s Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, June 12, 2024.

New play caller Ryan Grubb’s new schemes and playbook for quarterback Geno Smith and the rest of the offense isn’t all in, either.

Yet Macdonald and his staff of 21 new Seahawks assistants assess the players have made significant progress in two months of offseason meetings and practices.

Seattle had the added advantage of an extra week of OTAs, which the NFL grants teams with new head coaches and staffs each offseason.

“Just really excited about where we’re at. We’ve been going at it here,” Macdonald said.

“We had the extra week with the new staff and everything. Felt like it was an opportunity to get out of here healthy and have a great offseason.

“I think we’re on our way.”

New head coach Mike Macdonald in the eaches again on day 2 of #Seahawks minicamp, teaching situations to the defensive backs in individual drills ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/cjqnNcVRDT — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 12, 2024

Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught a touchdown pass from Smith in the final practice of minicamp. The wide receiver and 2023 first-round draft choice got behind safety Julian Love and beat him to the left side of the end zone during a red-zone drill.

Later in the practice Wednesday Smith-Njigba left the field. He didn’t finish the practice.

The Seahawks do not believe it’s serious. Him having the next six weeks off from team practices will help.

“I think he nicked his shoulder a little bit,” Macdonald said. “We’re just going to play it safe.”

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) picks up from yards after the catch during the first quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders at Lumen Field, on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Seattle, Wash.

Smith-Njigba said he “loves” Grubb’s new offense. It seeks to having Smith throw the ball down the field to DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Smith-Njigba, predicated on a physical running game with backs Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet.

“We’re working, putting a lot of things in right now. It’s looking explosive,” Smith-Njigba said. “I love it so far. A lot of opportunities to make plays, to run routes down the field and just make plays.

“So I’m excited.”

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba says he thinks the #Seahawks with OC Ryan Grubb “can have the best offense in the league.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/hLvsYm8Ok1 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 12, 2024

Tyrel Dodson, Jerome Baker into training camp

Anthony Bradford practiced Wednesday for the first time in the five offseason practices that were open to the media.

But the 2023 draft choice who started 10 games as a rookie again watched McClendon Curtis be the first-team right guard and rookie third-round choice Christian Haynes be the second right guard in line coach Scott Huff’s drills and in scrimmaging.

“He’s right there. Just good to see him out there,” Macdonald said of Bradford. “Missed a little bit of time there throughout some of the OTAs. He’s right in the mix. Got a great competition, especially on the right side of the line, and he’s right there. He’s got a great opportunity to go earn himself a job.”

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (70) reacts to a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter of the preseason game at Lumen Field, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Seattle, Wash.

Bradford’s return to practice suggests he will be full go for the start of training camp July 26.

The same can’t be said for Abe Lucas.

The starting right tackle watched minicamp practices in gym clothes. He continues to recover from offseason knee surgery. The team thinks he will return by August, but Macdonald has, at least publicly, remained more hopeful than certain about that.

That makes Lucas a candidate to begin training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

Rookie right tackle Abe Lucas (72) from Washington State walks by rookie left tackle Charles Cross (67) during the start of practice at Seahawks training camp on Aug. 8, 2022, in Renton.

Two other starters are also PUP-list candidates to begin training camp. Jerome Baker (wrist sugery, lower-body injuries) and fellow inside linebacker Tyrel Dodson (undisclosed injury) did not practice in minicamp or OTAs.

Dodson is expected to replace Bobby Wagner as Seattle’s starting middle linebacker and defensive signal caller. With him out this spring Rhattigan has been in Wagner’s old roles.

Of Dodson, Macdonald said: “Hasn’t had any reps, so if he’s not out there the first play of camp rocking and rolling it’s not because...we have to ramp him back up into repping.”

NFL rules state players who begin training camp on the PUP list can come off it at any time during the preseason. If a player stays on the PUP list all training camp he is eligible to begin the season on the PUP list and be inactive and roster exempt for four games.