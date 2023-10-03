Coach Matt Campbell credits resilience of Iowa State football ahead of matchup with TCU

AMES — After suffering a 30-point loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, Iowa State football will look to bounce back. But so will the Cyclones’ opponent.

TCU (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) travels to Ames to take on Iowa State (2-3, 1-1 Big 12), as both programs hope to recover from their first conference losses of the season. The Cyclones were beaten by Oklahoma, 50-20, while TCU lost to West Virginia, 24-21.

The Horned Frogs beat Iowa State, 62-14, last season, ending the Cyclones’ win streak in the series at three games (2019-2021). But this season offers a clean slate, as both programs look very different than they did in 2022, and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is confident in his team’s progression.

“The growth that has happened, even in the course of the last three weeks, has been…really impressive,” Campbell said. “Their ability to be resilient and grow forward, it’s been awesome to watch.”

Can Iowa State’s offense hold its own against TCU’s middle-of-the-pack offense?

The Horned Frogs are fifth in the Big 12, scoring an average of 34.8 points per game, while Iowa State sits at the bottom of the standings with 20.8 ppg. The Cyclones' defense has been good, allowing an average of just 23.2 points per game, a number which is skewed by giving up 50 to Oklahoma on Saturday. Still, TCU’s has been better, allowing 21 points per game by opponents.

Part of the Horned Frogs' success starts in the ground game. While Iowa State has no running backs in the conference’s top 25, TCU has two rushers in the standings: Emani Bailey and Chandler Morris. Bailey has rushed for 538 yards (5.4 ypc) and two touchdowns; Morris has 235 yards (5.9 ypc) and three touchdowns.

Morris isn’t even a running back. The Horned Frogs’ starting quarterback is second in the league with 1,419 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. He averages 283.8 yards thrown per game.

“You look on the offensive side of the football, they’ve done a great job of recruiting there and they’ve had playmakers for the last seven years,” Campbell said. “Maybe as good as anybody in the conference, in terms of speed, athleticism, (and) the ability to make plays.

“And you’ve got a quarterback who’s played a ton of football, especially in their system, so you’re playing a football team that knows how to win. The fabric of being a championship team certainly lies within their program.”

Injury updates on Malik Verdon, Darien Porter

Iowa State has been battling injury issues all season, particularly in the secondary.

Campbell, though, sounded positive about the progress of defensive backs Malik Verdon and Darien Porter ahead of the TCU matchup.

“I can’t believe, going into the sixth week of a season, that we’re almost back to full strength,” Campbell said. “Malik is back this week. Darien Porter is back this week; Darien played a little bit last week, but I think (he's) back to 100%.”

Campbell also shared that running back Cartevious Norton was taking steps toward being back to full strength.

Iowa State to honor Jack Trice’s legacy during Saturday’s game

This weekend’s matchup against TCU will feature special uniforms that honor former Cyclones player Jack Trice.

But Campbell emphasized that this game wasn’t about an alternate uniform or specialty giveaways.

"It’s not a gimmick. It’s not a T-shirt. It’s not a uniform," Campbell said. “It’s trailblazing. It’s courage (that) probably, in a lot of ways, what we’re missing today in our society – being willing to stand for something and being about something.”

For Campbell, it’s an opportunity to honor what Trice stood for and a powerful day for the players in his program to learn.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State football's Matt Campbell on TCU game, legacy of Jack Trice