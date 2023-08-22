How coach made Katarina Johnson-Thompson believe again with vomit-inducing training sessions

Aston Moore – the mastermind behind Johnson-Thompson's training - Getty Images/Michael Steele

More than an hour had passed since Katarina Johnson-Thompson regained the world heptathlon title before she finally saw the man to whom, in her own words, she “owes everything”.

Aston Moore, a 67-year-old triple jump medallist at the 1978 and 1982 Commonwealth Games, quietly arrived by Johnson-Thompson’s side last summer as her third coach in 10 months at what was the very lowest point in her career.

Fast-forward a year and, following a winter that combined vomit-inducing training sessions with rebuilding her self-confidence, Johnson-Thompson was interrupting a long series of victorious media interviews to spontaneously hug the man with the broadest smile in Hungary.

In two quite extraordinary days, she had completed the journey from fearing that her career was over to a world title that saw her instantly made second favourite for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Sleep, understandably, would prove problematic on Sunday night. “I went to bed instantly but then I woke up within an hour,” said Johnson-Thompson. “I was just awake, trying to make sense of it all. I’ve had about six hours [sleep] over the last two days.”

Johnson-Thompson is back on top of the world - AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Moore, who counts Kelly Sotherton, Phillips Idowu and Ashia Hansen among his former alumni, described it as “the greatest comeback” he had seen during his long coaching career. “I was almost in tears,” he said. “I don’t think many people return from an Achilles rupture to win a World Championships. I cannot be any happier.”

It all ultimately came down to a dramatic final 800 metres but, for Moore, the moment of greatest tension was actually on the first morning of competition. Johnson-Thompson had failed twice at only 1.80m in the high jump before delivering what was a ‘clutch’ final leap. “I went as white as a ghost out there – there was a lot of anxiety,” said Moore, knowing that Johnson-Thompson’s hopes of winning almost ended before they began.

Johnson-Thompson would go on to win both the high jump and the 200m on the opening day and, for the first time since rupturing her Achilles tendon just nine months before the Tokyo Olympics, looked back at home among the best heptathletes in the world. “Last year she was in a really bad place, just looking at other people picking up medals,” said Moore. “This time she was actually hunting for one of those places. That changes your psyche.

“It was reasonably clear what was wrong, which was basically we just had an athlete who didn’t have any petrol in the tank. As soon as we could put some of that petrol back in there, we could get back.

“I don’t think an athlete should go out there and be blustery. We should chill… be quietly confident about the job. Coaching is always a bit of psychology. I’m a believer in getting to that zen moment and literally do… follow the process and you’ll get what you want.

“That was a different athlete out there. That was an athlete who wanted it, who said, ‘This is mine and you’re not going to take it from me’. It’s been a tough journey. A lot of people probably thought it wasn’t possible. She’s proved a lot of people wrong.”

Moore admitted that nobody could be certain if what he calls her “pop” would return given that she had injured her take-off left leg. “But,” he stressed. “Let’s not disbelieve it until you actually prove yourself wrong.”

Johnson-Thompson hit rock bottom when injury derailed her Olympic bid in 2020 - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Johnson-Thompson and Moore had always seen these World Championships as a staging post rather than the final destination ahead of the Olympics next year and both highlighted the importance of a torturous weekly interval season that proved decisive over 800m. “A Wednesday at Loughborough was always a day of trepidation because there was going to be a lot of pain,” said Moore. “She did that all winter, up until about two weeks ago.”

Johnson-Thompson confirmed that she had been physically sick in those sessions and said that moving them from a Saturday had been hugely beneficial psychologically. “I used to just be horrible to deal with all week because it was all I was thinking about,” she said.

“So we changed the day. And then I was just this happy person, at home as well. Your weaknesses are something that you need to work on. You have to push through that pain barrier. We were ready for that battle.

“He [Moore] has sorted out those issues in terms of fears. He’ll just take away those anxieties. He has believed. He has been that person in my ear saying, ‘You’ve got this’. I owe everything to him and my coaches.”