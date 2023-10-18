Coach Luke Fickell laments critical penalties that hurt Wisconsin in the loss to Iowa

MADISON – Dominant football teams generally can overcome mistakes, particularly penalties, because of their superior talent.

Wisconsin’s Big Ten game against Iowa featured two teams with similar talent at many positions.

Penalties weren’t the No. 1 cause behind UW’s 15-6 loss, but they clearly contributed to the Badgers’ demise.

Curiously, Iowa had more penalty yards (55) than UW (48). However, the timing of several of UW’s penalties proved to be devastating.

UW faced third and 1 at the Iowa 13 on its first offensive possession. Right tackle Riley Mahlman was called for a false start. That put UW in a third-and-6 hole and Will Pauling’s 5-yard reception left UW facing fourth and 1. The scoring chance died when Braelon Allen was tackled for a 2-yard loss.

UW took the second-half kickoff and drove from its 22 to the Iowa 13. After a second-down incompletion, UW faced third and 7. It appeared there was confusion between the sideline and backup quarterback Braedyn Locke. That resulted in a 5-yard penalty for delay of game.

Locke’s pass on third and 12 to tight end Hayden Rucci was in complete, though Rucci was well short of the yard to gain anyway. UW settled for a 36-yard field goal from Nathanial Vakos to cut Iowa’s lead to 7-3.

The next penalty was assessed to cornerback Alex Smith on a UW punt return. His illegal block forced UW to start from its 6 rather than the 12, though the Badgers drove to the Iowa 34 and got a 52-yard field goal from Vakos to pull within 7-6.

After Iowa got a field goal for a 10-6 lead, wide receiver Vinny Anthony was called for holding on the kickoff return. UW started from its 7 rather than the 14.

“That’s a killer,” Fox analyst Brock Huard said during the telecast. “Sets you back inside your own 10. And against this defense, that’s a problem.”

A big problem.

Three plays later, with UW facing third and 9 from the 8, Locke lost a fumble after being sacked in the end zone. Mahlman recovered the ball to limit the damage to a safety and a 12-6 deficit.

The final penalty came on UW’s next offensive series.

On third and 2 from the UW 30, guard Trey Wedig was called for a false start. Locke’s third-down pass was incomplete and UW had to punt.

“We cannot make those mistakes,” said head coach Luke Fickell, whose team plays Saturday at Illinois. “Those are the things that are really costing us. Going from third and 2 to third and 7. That was probably one of the bigger emphases we made on Sunday with our guys.

“The honest things of how we’re putting ourselves in really tough situations with some of those and with some of the penalties on special teams.”

