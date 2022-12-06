Coach Lovie Smith reveals what Texans must do to end 2022 on a high note

The Houston Texans are five games away from putting the 2022 season to and end.

Texans fans are looking forward to flushing another double-digit loss season, the franchise’s third in a row since 2020.

At 1-10-1, it could worse for Houston as they still have bouts with playoff contenders on the schedule in the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tennessee Titans.

Coach Lovie Smith revealed to reporters on Dec. 5 what the Texans need to do in order to end an otherwise disappointing season on an optimistic note.

“To me, first it’s just us talking about playing better in all three phases,” said Smith. “You can take the score and what the score is. What we’re talking about right now, there’s a bad taste based on some of the things we did yesterday, so we’re starting with that.”

Even though there are five games left, for Smith and the coaching staff, the same “one game at a time” mentality applies.

Said Smith: “When I say five, you know how we look at it, coach talk. It’s about one team. It’s about the Cowboys. Two teams in the state, that’s a big game of course for our fans, for us and for them. We need to play well against anyone.”

Along with playing Dallas, who Houston only sees once every four years in regular season action, the Texans will also close out their regular season series with divisional opponents in the Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Indianapolis Colts.

“This last schedule, three division opponents and the next two non-division opponents are both at the top of their division,” said Smith. “So that should be enough to get us motivated.”

Houston kicks off against Dallas Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

