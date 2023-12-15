Coach of the Year loses football job at suburban private school

Being selected the Class 4A, Section 5 Coach of the Year this fall was certainly a nice honor for Benilde-St. Margaret's football coach Sean McMenomy.

It wasn't enough to keep him in charge of the team. McMenomy has been informed that the school won't renew his contract for next year.

The Red Knights went 5-7 in 2023 and won the section championship and a berth in the Class 4A quarterfinals. Benilde-St. Margaret's was a prolific offensive team, with senior quarterback Nirvaan Yogaraja leading the metro in passing yards (3,297) and completions (223). The Red Knights compiled 5,441 yards of total offense, averaging 453.4 yards per game.

McMenomy is a Rosemount graduate who played defensive back for the Gophers in the early 1990s. He was head coach at Minneapolis Southwest for four seasons, followed by seven seasons as head coach at DeLaSalle. In 2016, he left to coach in North Carolina and Oregon before returning to Minnesota in 2021 to take the job at Benilde-St. Margaret's. The Red Knights went 9-24 during his tenure.

McMenomy did not elaborate on what he was told about the decision. He remains assistant athletic director at the school.

Benilde-St. Margaret's athletic director Rick Johns refused to comment, citing school policy against sharing details in employment matters.