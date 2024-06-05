‘The coach looks the other way’: United star lifts lid on his struggles adjusting to reduced role in 23/24

‘The coach looks the other way’: United star lifts lid on his struggles adjusting to reduced role in 23/24

Christian Eriksen has lifted the lid on a difficult season spent mostly warming the Manchester United bench.

The 32-year-old is currently gearing up for Euro 2024 kicking off next week, where he’s expected to play a vital role for his native Denmark behind fellow Red Rasmus Hojlund.

Last term, Eriksen was one out of a handful of players who had to grow accustomed to playing a reduced role in the squad. Initially, the additions of Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat put his place at risk, yet it was Scott McTominay’s goalscoring heroics and Kobbie Mainoo’s unprecedented emergence into the senior squad that led to Eriksen falling in the pecking order considerably.

For reference, the experienced midfielder started just 14 matches across the campaign – 22 fewer than he made in 2022/2023, his maiden season at Old Trafford. He developed a formidable partnership with Casemiro after both were signed by Erik ten Hag in his first transfer window, but the two veterans evidently struggled when lining up against young and pacey opposition over the past nine months.

Eriksen reflects on 2023/2024

Now back on international duty ahead of Denmark’s Euros opener on June 16, the former Tottenham Hotspur ace has reflected on the season when speaking to TV2.

“For me, the season has been a little different to other seasons,” he began. “It has been a slightly different role. It’s new to me, but it’s also new to the outside world. It is clear – in relation to how people talk [about me].

“I was also a bit lucky that I didn’t sit on the bench so much when I was younger. But I did it once in a while. It’s never fun, that’s for sure.”

“Personally, you always want to be the one who is chosen first in the team,” Eriksen continued. “Sometimes the coach looks the other way. But then, I play for United. There is just a battle for places because there are a lot of good players.”

