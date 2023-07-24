Coach Loman for the win

Jul. 24—Want to purchase Tuesday's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.

COMING TUESDAY: columnist Bob Asmussen writes of Brian Loman's involvement in harness racing ahead of Tuesday's card at the Champaign County Fair in Urbana.

Loman shared the love for racing with his dad Lyle, who passed away in 2008.

"That was something that he and I had a passion for," Loman said. "We owned the horses together."

Loman got out of the business for a while. But four years ago, his fiance Keri Richardson suggested he get back into it.

Good call.

Loman named the first horse Coach Loman to honor his dad, who is a member of the Illinois High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

"Coach Loman won five races," Loman said. "He got beat up in Chicago in his sixth race by a horse named Hot Mess Express that won over $1 million. It was owned by (Kentucky basketball great) Sam Bowie."