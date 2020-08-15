Coach Lincoln Riley says 9 Oklahoma players test positve for COVID-19

Nine Oklahoma football players tested positive for COVID-19, Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said Saturday.

Lincoln Riley says Oklahoma got results back this morning, and the team had nine players test positive for COVID-19.

The Big 12 is one of the conferences that plans to continue with a football season this fall. It will be fascinating to see if this news impacts the decision of the conference.

Per The Oklahoman:

There had been just one positive test for OU football since the initial intake testing in July. That positive test came late last week, just before Sooners coach Lincoln Riley sent his players home until Friday.

Riley said a few other players had been isolated due to contact tracing from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

“Disappointed by the news,” Riley said. “We’ve done such a tremendous job, and certainly you know when you give your players some time that there is risk in that.

“The two times that we’ve had any serious number of cases have been when we brought our players back originally, and here after having a few days where we have not had any organized team activities. … It’s an opportunity for us to continue to learn, continue to educate ourselves because the reality is this isn’t the NBA. This is college football.