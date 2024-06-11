Coach: Lewandowski injury ahead of Euros appears not serious

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski takes part in a training session for the team of ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match against Bayern Munich. Lewandowski's Euro 2024 participation appears not in danger after the Poland captain had to leave the pitch injured in the final tune-up game on Monday night. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Robert Lewandowski's Euro 2024 participation appears not in danger after the Poland captain had to leave the pitch injured in the final tune-up game on Monday night.

"It is only a light injury and we hope that there won't be any problems," coach Michal Probierz said later in the night.

The Barcelona striker was substituted in the 32nd minute with what appeared to be a thigh muscle problem in Poland's 2-1 victory over Turkey in Warsaw.

The injury raised fears regarding his participation at the Euros in Germany which Poland start on Sunday against the Netherlands, with France and Austria their other group stage opponents.

More serious appears to be the situation of Lewandowski's attacking partner Karol Swiderski from Hellas Verona, who also had to leave early after twisting his ankle while celebrating his opening goal of the match.

"Karol has sprained his ankle. We'll only know the situation after further tests. At the moment, however, I don't think I'll call up another player," Probierz said.