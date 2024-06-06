Coach who led Central Cabarrus to consecutive state championships heading to Cannon School

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The coach who turned the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team into a juggernaut is leaving for the private school ranks.

Cannon School has hired Jim Baker to lead the Cougars hoops program, Athletic Director Danny Scurlock announced Thursday. Baker spent seven seasons with Central Cabarrus, leading the Vikings to the last two 3A state championships, reeling off 65 straight wins in the process.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Coach Baker join the Cannon community,” Scurlock said in a statement. “Jim’s commitment to investing in students and growing them to their fullest potential is exactly what Cannon is all about. He knows what winning looks like and he has the passion and vision to develop our student-athletes into champions.”

Baker’s 2024 squad won their six state playoff games by an average of 39.7 points, including a 28-point route of Fayetteville 71st in the 3A title game.

“I am excited to work alongside this incredible community in developing not only our basketball program, but also building our community outreach initiatives within the athletics department,” said Baker. “I immediately saw that Cannon’s mission and values perfectly aligned with my method of mentoring students and nurturing talent from within an institution.”

Baker replaces Ché Roth as the Cougars head coach, who won two NCISAA 4A state titles there. Last season Cannon School was the 1-seed in the 4A bracket and lost to Providence Day in the semifinals. Roth is now leading Oak Hall in Florida.

Baker has roots in Rowan County and played collegiately at Catawba College under coach Sam Moir. After beginning his coaching career as an assistant coach at Davidson College, he also has stops at Virginia Tech and Virginia Military Institute, then returned to Catawba College as its head coach in 1994.

During his 20-year tenure in Salisbury, Baker guided the Indians to the Division II NCAA Tournament nine times and won six South Atlantic Conference championships.

