Mike Krzyzewski's grandson, Michael Savarino, pleads guilty to DWI charge after November arrest

The grandson of former Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski pleaded guilty to driving while impaired on Wednesday after his arrest in November, according to The News & Observer.

Michael Savarino was arrested in November in Orange County, North Carolina, after police said he rolled through a stop sign while driving with former Duke star Paolo Banchero. The officer said they saw signs of impairment, including a “strong odor of alcohol” and “red glassy eyes,” per the report.

Savarino then reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol earlier, and received a “poor” on a field sobriety test. He later took a breathalyzer test that showed his blood alcohol content of .08, which matches the legal limit in North Carolina.

Savarino was charged with a DWI, driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21 and for rolling through the stop sign. The second two charges were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Savarino has completed 24 hours of community service, paid fines and is now on 12 months of unsupervised probation. He is due in court next in January as part of a treatment program.

Banchero, who was the top pick in the NBA draft, was charged with aiding and abetting DWI, as the vehicle was registered to him. That case is still pending.

Savarino has since graduated from Duke and announced that he is transferring to finish his playing career at New York University. His mom Debbie, who is Krzyzewski’s eldest daughter, is the assistant athletic director at Duke. Savarino joined the Blue Devils as a walk-on in 2019, and became a scholarship player last season, which was Krzyzewski’s final one as Duke head coach.

Savarino made brief appearances in 13 games for the Blue Devils, scoring a total of 13 points.