Coach K stories ahead of his final home game, Lia Thomas update, SEC schools as chicken restaurants

Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde look back at the legendary career of Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski ahead of his final battle at home against North Carolina. What made Coach K so good for so long and how did Duke become the most hated team in basketball?

Penn swimmer Lia Thomas sat down with Sports Illustrated for an exclusive interview ahead of the National Title. What are her teammates' opinions on her swimming and what is the next step for the NCAA?

The guys wrap up the episode by reviewing one of the best posts in the history of Reddit... comparing SEC football programs to chicken fast-food chains.

