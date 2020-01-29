Coach K screams at Duke fans, defending Jeff Capel
In one of the stranger things that we’ve seen in college basketball this season, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski went off on the Cameron Crazies for what he believed was a shot they were taking at former Duke player Jeff Capel.
The crazies were chanting, “Jeff Capel sit with us.” Coach K thought he heard something else.
Check out the video:
Coach K going ballistic on his own fans will never not be hilarious.
A post shared by Rob Dauster (@rob.dauster) on Jan 28, 2020 at 8:38pm PST
After the game, Coach K acknowledged that he misheard what the fans said, adding that he will apologize for the mishap.
“I made a mistake,” he said. “But I’d rather make a mistake for the protection of my guy.
“I love Jeff. I erred on that side. I just hope the ACC doesn’t fine me like they did [Mike] Brey.”
He ended the back and forth with this: “Jeff can sit with me anytime.”