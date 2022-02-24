Coach K’s final season at Duke is close to an end | College Football Enquirer

Devils Illustrated
The phrase often associated with Duke’s lineup that closed out its win at Virginia on Wednesday night is “pick your poison,” and those were exactly coach Tony Bennett’s words in describing his team’s defensive approach. When Duke goes without a center and deploys its ball-handling lineup – Jeremy Roach, Trevor Keels, Wendell Moore Jr., AJ Griffin and Paolo Banchero – it opens up the floor offensively. The poison, based on recent numbers, for teams to pick is Banchero – as crazy as it sounds for opponents to want the shots to come from Duke’s most-talented player.