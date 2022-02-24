Coach K’s final season at Duke is close to an end | College Football Enquirer

Associated Press

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic won his second match — and first tiebreaker — of the year when he beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (2) on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships. Djokovic couldn’t defend his Australian Open title last month because he was deported from the country for not being vaccinated against the coronavirus. “This is my life, this is what I've known to do and I still keep on going for the last 20 years almost,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview after beating his Russian opponent.