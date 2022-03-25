Coach K farewell tour marches on with win over Texas Tech
Yahoo Sports College Basketball Expert Krysten Peek takes you through 2 Duke’s 78–73 win over 3 Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament to keep Coach K’s farewell tour marching on.
Michigan Tech was blanked by Minnesota State after star Brian Halonen was ejected, as the Huskies fell, 3-0, in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
TV channel, time, announcers and more for Thursday's Texas Tech vs. Duke NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game.
Ahead of Duke's Sweet 16 matchup vs. Texas Tech on Thursday, Mike Krzyzewski said the public nature of his farewell tour has come with a price.
Duke finally discovered their identity vs. Michigan State — but face a tough Texas Tech defense in the Sweet 16.
Some people were not pleased with how the Arizona Wildcats basketball players handled the team's postgame celebration.
Texas Tech had been favored most of the week.
Alabama women's basketball left Houston behind in the second half at Coleman Coliseum to advance to the Elite Eight round of the WNIT.
The Overland Park native never could find his groove in his one season with the Shockers.
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. is expected to play for the Bruins in their Sweet 16 matchup against North Carolina on Friday after practicing on sprained ankle.
The NCAA tournament continues on Thursday night.
USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson gives his thoughts on which remaining No. 1 seeds are poised to lose during this weekend's Sweet 16.
