Coach K’s farewell tour marches on to his 13th Final Four
Yahoo Sports College Basketball Expert Krysten Peek takes you through 2 Duke’s 78-69 win over 4 Arkansas in the Elite 8 to book Coach K’s 13th trip to the Final Four.
USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson breaks down how Duke secured a spot in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Final Four.
The No. 2 seed Blue Devils are two wins from giving Mike Krzyzewski, in his 42nd and final season, a sixth NCAA Tournament championship.
Coach K passes UCLA coach John Wooden with his 13th trip to the Final Four
Williams got the highlight, but Duke got the resounding win.
Follow along for live updates during Arkansas' Elite Eight matchup with Duke in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Paolo Banchero, left, and Trevor Keels celebrate during Duke's win over Arkansas. Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports Images The final dance of Mike Krzyzewski’s tenure goes to the Final Four. Duke beat Arkansas 78-69 on Saturday night in the West Region final at Chase Center in San Francisco.
Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski and Blue Devils players discussed the Elite 8 matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks at the NCAA Tournament.
