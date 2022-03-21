Coach K’s farewell tour marches on as Blue Devils top Spartans

Yahoo Sports College Basketball Expert Krysten Peek takes you through 2 Duke’s 85-76 win over 7 Michigan State in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

Video Transcript

KRYSTEN PEEK: Coach K's season is not over yet, as no two Dukes survives and advances past number seven Michigan State 85-76. This game was one for the books, as Mike Krzyzewski and Tom Izzo squared off for the final time. Duke and Michigan State have met six times in the tournament during Coach K's tenure, and this was Coach K's 99th tournament win. The game was tied at 65 apiece with six minutes left, and it was a three by Tyson Walker that gave Michigan State the lead for the first time in the second half.

It was back and forth from that point on, and Duke was down by one with two minutes left when Paolo Banchero bullied his way to the rim to give Duke the lead and then had a block on the other end that led to a three from Jeremy Roach. It was all Duke from that point on, as Coach K's final season lives on. The Blue Devils were led by a potential number one NBA draft pick Paolo Banchero, who finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

The backcourt duo of Wendell Moore and Jeremy Roach combined for 30 points, and center Mark Williams recorded five blocks in the win. This marks Coach K's 26th trip to the Sweet 16, and the Blue Devils will face the winner of number three Texas Tech and number 11 Notre Dame next week in San Francisco. And for continual coverage on the NCAA Tournament, keep it right here on Yahoo Esports.