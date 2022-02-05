Coach K in Chapel Hill: Remembering Mike Krzyzewski's greatest moments in the Dean Dome

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — There will be no thoughtful tributes or meaningful gifts presented to Mike Krzyzewski on his final trip to the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday.

And why would there be?

Sure, up to this point the Coach K farewell tour has been overflowing with fitting salutes from fellow ACC opponents.

Legendary former Louisville coach Denny Crum presented Krzyzewski with a customized Louisville Slugger baseball bat and a bottle of bourbon featuring Krzyzewski's face before the Cardinals and Blue Devils squared off on Jan. 29.

Florida State honored Krzyzewski before the Seminoles hosted the Blue Devils on Jan. 18 by announcing a donation to the Emily K Center.

But this is Duke and North Carolina: the greatest rivalry in college basketball. A celebration of Coach K's career in his final game in Chapel Hill would feel out of place for the Duke figurehead UNC fans have loved to hate over the last 42 years.

Coach K holds a 49-46 record over the Tar Heels and will be heavily favored to win No. 50 as No. 9 Duke (18-3, 8-2) looks to snap a two-game losing streak to UNC (16-6, 8-3) in the first matchup between Krzyzewski and UNC's new head coach, Hubert Davis (Saturday, ESPN, 6 p.m. ET).

The Dean Dome, though, is never an easy place to win — just ask Coach K. He's 15-20 in 35 games since the Dean E. Smith Center opened in 1986, and boy, have there been some classics.

Let's take a stroll down memory lane and remember Krzyzewski's top moments in Chapel Hill as he faces UNC on the road for the final time.

Duke falls as Smith Center opens

Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski, shown in October 2017.

The Smith Center opened Jan. 18, 1986, to an exciting matchup between No. 1 UNC and No. 3 Duke.

Both teams entered the game undefeated but it was the Tar Heels who christened the new arena with a 95-92 win in front of 21,000 fans. The game's biggest moment came from Krzyzewski after he was given a technical foul for protesting a call. The Tar Heels responded with a 12-0 run.

It was the continuation of some early road woes against UNC for Coach K. He had won only once in five tries at the Carmichael Auditorium against Dean Smith before the Smith Center opened.

Krzyzewski, though, would get the last laugh that season, beating Smith and the Tar Heels 82-74 in the regular-season finale at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Coach K's first win at the Dean Dome

Coach K and Duke had to wait two years for a win at the Dean Dome, and unsurprisingly, it came in dramatic fashion.

Danny Ferry hit a free throw with 52 seconds left and second-ranked North Carolina missed two chances to win in the final 16 seconds as No. 9 Duke held on for a 70-69 win Jan. 21, 1988.

Duke threw the ball out of bounds with 16 seconds left, but Pete Chilcutt's shot with five seconds to go fell short. Duke's Robert Brickey blocked Jeff Lebo's shot from the corner with two seconds to play to preserve the win.

The Blue Devils advanced to their second straight Final Four under Coach K and third in four years. They won back-to-back national titles in 1990-91 and 1991-92.

Carlos Boozer holds off UNC

Forward Carlos Boozer and coach Mike Krzyzewski celebrate a 98-96 win in overtime against Maryland in 2001.

After the unranked Tar Heels erased a 19-point second-half deficit to send the game into overtime Feb. 3, 2000, Duke's Carlos Boozer scored seven points in the extra frame to hold off UNC 90-86.

The Blue Devils were ranked No. 3 in the country facing an unranked UNC team for the first time since 1990. Shane Battier scored 14 first-half points for Duke and Carolina turned the ball over 14 times to give the Blue Devils a 17-point halftime lead. UNC scored on 19 of its final 22 possessions, including a 3-pointer by Joseph Forte with 5.2 seconds left, to send the game into overtime.

It would be the second-to-last time Coach K would face UNC coach Bill Guthridge. Guthridge retired in the summer of 2000 and was replaced by Matt Doherty in 2001.

Coach K tops Roy Williams in first meeting

Chris Duhon's reverse layup with 6.5 seconds left in overtime gave Krzyzewski and the No. 1 Blue Devils an 83-81 win over No. 17 UNC on Feb. 4, 2004.

It was Duke's fifth win in the last six years at the Dean Dome and the first game between Coach K and the Tar Heels' new coach, Roy Williams — the beginning of the greatest college basketball coaching rivalry of the 21st century.

With his success at North Carolina and Kansas, there are few schools against which Williams has a losing record, but archrival Duke is one of them, despite a sweep of the Blue Devils in his final season.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski celebrates with his players after his 1,000th career win in an NCAA college basketball game, in 2015.

In all, Williams, who retired after the 2020-21 season, went 19-25 all-time against Duke: 1-3 during his time at Kansas and 18-22 with North Carolina. The teams only met four times in the ACC tournament, with Duke winning three.

The Austin Rivers shot

Duke freshman Austin Rivers added his own chapter in this fierce rivalry on Feb. 8, 2012, sinking a 3-pointer at the buzzer the give the No. 9 Blue Devils an 85-84 win over the fifth-ranked Tar Heels.

The win snapped UNC's school-record 31-game home winning streak as Rivers scored a season-high 29 points behind six 3s, including the game-winner over 7-footer Tyler Zeller.

It was Zeller who accidentally batted a 3-point shot from Duke's Ryan Kelly into the basket that awarded the Blue Devils two points and cut the lead to a point with 14.2 seconds left.

He missed one of two subsequent free throws to set up Rivers' final shot.

"Obviously this is my favorite win I've ever had in my entire life," Rivers said after the game. "And it's because we were down the whole game. ... They just kept it on us — 10-point lead, 10-point lead. And then there was 3 minutes left and probably everybody thought we were going to lose, and we just kept fighting. To get a W, it's amazing."

Wendell Moore heroics

Teammates swarm Wendell Moore Jr. after he hit the winning basket in overtime to lift Duke in 2020.

Duke's dramatic 98-96 overtime win over UNC on Feb. 8, 2020, should be a precursor of what to expect Saturday.

The Blue Devils entered the 2020 game in the top 10, facing a struggling Tar Heels team with a sub .500 record and three conference wins in 11 tries.

Led by 24 points and 11 rebounds from Cole Anthony, North Carolina subverted expectations and forced Duke to rally from 13 down in the final 4½ minutes.

'ALL-AMERICAN YEAR: Wendell Moore's breakout season at Duke has been a long time coming

Duke's Tre Jones hit a jumper at the buzzer to force overtime and Wendell Moore, now a junior for the Blue Devils, scored on a putback of Jones' air-balled jumper as time expired to secure the win.

Jones had 28 points for Duke, which trailed most of the night and led for only 1:47 of game action. The Blue Devils scored nine straight points in the final 50 seconds of regulation, and then the first six points of overtime.

