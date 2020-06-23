Coach John Harbaugh: Ravens will be healthy for training camp in July

With training camp just over a month away, it looks as if the Ravens will start the season with a completely healthy roster.

Monday afternoon, coach John Harbaugh confirmed to reporters that the team was in good shape with a little over a month to go before training camp opens. Notably, that list included center Matt Skura, who suffered a torn ACL, MCL and PCL as well as a dislocated kneecap on Nov. 25.

With Skura ahead of schedule, the biggest in-season injury from last season, everyone on the roster appears ready to go.

"Yes, we're healthy," Harbaugh said. "Matt Skura was the biggest injury we had last year, and he looks to me like he's ahead of schedule. (I'm) really impressed with how hard he's worked at it, and he really looks good out there. I think it was reported that the workout we did (with) the timing and the conditioning test, he just blew the thing away, so that's remarkable. Yes, we go in healthy, and we'll roll from there."

Another player returning from injury is cornerback Tavon Young, who suffered a season-ending neck injury last preseason. The loss of one of the top slot cornerbacks in the NFL forced Marlon Humphrey to play in the slot last season, where he excelled. But now, the Ravens should have their secondary fully loaded for the 2020 season.

"He looks healthy on the computer," defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale quipped. "He says he's healthy. Tavon is ready to go, and if he tells me he's ready to go, I believe him 100 percent."

