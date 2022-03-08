Coach hilariously carries kid with temper tantrum off the ice

Associated Press

Cale Makar had two goals and an assist, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche held off the New York Islanders 5-4 Monday night to snap a two-game skid. J.T. Compher and Devon Toews also scored for the Avalanche, who led 5-1 midway through the third and ran out the clock on New York's rally. Colorado ended its longest losing streak since also dropping consecutive games Nov. 3 and 6.