Coach Heath Ridenour returns to Cleveland sideline

Jun. 20—Former Cleveland High School head football coach Heath Ridenour is back with the Storm, he confirmed to the Journal on Thursday.

Ridenour is set to serve as Cleveland's offensive coordinator under head coach Robert Garza. He spent the last two seasons working on the University of New Mexico's staff, serving as the Lobos' quarterbacks coach and interim offensive coordinator in 2022 before coaching the running backs in 2023.

As Cleveland's head coach, Ridenour led the Storm to three 6A state titles (2015, 2019 and 2021) and never had a losing season in 10 years at the helm. He also served as Cleveland's offensive coordinator from 2010-11, winning a state title in 2011.

A Lovington native, Ridenour was a three-year starter at quarterback for Eastern New Mexico University. He previously coached at Clovis and Portales before joining Cleveland's staff.