Coach guarantees that 2023 will be a 'fun year' in Wishek

Aug. 26—WISHEK, N.D. — A grade 3 acromioclavicular (AC) joint separation was probably not the way Connor Kosiak was hoping to start his junior football season.

But as South Border head coach Evan Mellmer told him:

"It was a blessing in disguise."

Kosiak, a now-senior for the Mustangs, suffered the grade 3 joint separation in his right shoulder on Aug. 19, 2022. The injury to his shoulder took him out of playing contention for the entire 2022 football season.

"I remember going out for a fly route on the right side of the field," Kosiak said in reflection. "The ball was a bit under thrown so I had to slow down and jump for a 50/50 ball against the defender. I landed on my right side with my arms extended in the air so a lot of the impact was on my shoulder."

As the game went on, Kosiak said his shoulder started to feel worse so he came off the field and notified South Border head coach Evan Mellmer of the pain. Kosiak's father, who is a practicing physical therapist, also came to the sideline to try and assess what was wrong.

"My dad couldn't really tell what was wrong due to all of the swelling," Kosiak said. "I told him to tape it up and told my coach to put me back in. Towards the end of the game, we were at the goal line and my coach pulled me over and asked if I could punch a run in for a touchdown to solidify the win.

"I said yes and as I got tackled in the end zone I landed on it and knew for sure this was more than a stinger," he said. "I came off the field screaming in pain and was done the rest of the night."

When Kosiak's MRI results came back the senior said he knew right away that his season was over. A grade 3 tear requires at least three months of recovery time.

"I was devastated hearing this because I've put a lot of hard work into the program," Kosiak said. "This injury showed me no matter how hard you work for something, no matter what you sacrifice, nothing is promised. It made me more grateful for how blessed I am and helped me think beyond the game of football."

Due to the severity of the joint separation, it took Kosiak's shoulder the full 12 weeks to heal. During his time spent on the sideline, Kosiak worked to better his knowledge of the game and quickly became a resource for his teammates.

"He kind of slid in and became a coach and what he learned last year being able to watch a whole season through a coaching lens — he's probably the smartest kid we have on the football field," Mellmer said of Kosiak.

At the three-month mark, Kosiak was cleared to play sports again and since then has been readying his body — whether through other sports or through training for his last go-around with the Mustang football team.

"The biggest motivator for me to come back has been my teammates," Kosiak said. "I've been playing with these guys my whole life. A lot of them have put a lot into this program as well. I'd be letting them all down if I didn't return. I wouldn't wanna do this with any other group of guys. I love each and every one of them and can't wait to share the field with them one last time."

The wait is over for Kosiak.

The Mustangs began practices on Aug. 3 and had its first game of the year, a Region 4 tilt against Beach, on Aug. 19 — exactly 365 days after Kosiak's shoulder injury.

"We're really excited for this year," Mellmer said. "We've done a lot of work during the offseason — kids have been in the weight room, kids have been working really hard."

Since Mellmer took over the head coach position at South Border in 2021, the Mustangs have gone 15-4 overall. After a stellar 8-1 regular season performance, the squad's 2022 campaign came to a close in the second round of the 9-man playoffs. Grant County topped South Border 44-18 to advance to the state quarterfinals.

"They have been sitting on that loss for 10 months now," Mellmer said. "They were ready to get back to work and see what we can do."

The Mustangs lost five seniors to graduation. 2022 First-Team All-State quarterback Marshall Lindgren threw for 1,492 yards and rushed for more than 375 yards. Through 10 games, he threw for 24 touchdowns and only had seven picks.

Lindgren was also the Mustangs' leading rusher, racking up 611 yards and 10 touchdowns on 78 carries.

A big producer no doubt, but with the talent the Mustangs have back, Lindgren is far from irreplaceable.

"We have a lot of returning guys this year," Kosiak said. "We've got the guys to run the ball, throw the ball, and play some lockdown defense. I'm not joking when I say most of the guys on the field are a threat. I expect a lot out of my team this season. We have seven returning starters this year, so knowing our jobs on the field won't be an issue. We all know what we are capable of this season and don't want to settle for anything less."

It all starts up front, where opponents will have to face the Mustangs' 2022 All-State selection.

"With us, everything starts with Daniel Schumacher," Mellmer said. "He's our dude. That's the best way I can describe him. A dude on a football field is a good thing. He's a lineman and a middle linebacker. He's the heartbeat, he's the energy, he's a little out of his mind but on the football field, you need a few guys who are crazy like that. He makes everything go."

Schumacher, the little brother to former South Border standout James Schumacher, has adopted the center and middle linebacker responsibilities for the Mustangs. Schumacher was the Mustangs' leading tackler with 38 solo and 87 total tackles.

Schumacher was named to the second-team all-state defense after his performance as a junior.

Other returners to the line are senior Trevor Schmidt and junior Shane Nitschke.

"Trevor is kind of our brains up front," Mellmer said. "He's probably our smartest lineman and keeps all the other guys on the right page. He'll be really important for us too. Shane will only be a junior for us but he's a beast of a human being — he was the 220-pound state wrestling champion."

The Mustangs' weapons aren't just on the line though.

Junior Cole Stock is expected to be back as a running back while Kosiak can be used as a receiver or at running back. Mellmer also said sophomore receiver Levi Buchholz will be in the mix. Buchholz took over for Kosiak after the injury to his shoulder.

"He caught 44 balls for like 899 yards and 14 touchdowns," Mellmer said of Buchholz. "He kind of slid in there and made me look like an idiot as a coach. We'll lean on him a lot."

While he's got all the weapons to make the 2023 season a special one, Mellmer is only making one guarantee.

"The only guarantee that I will ever make is that it is going to be a fun year," Mellmer said. "That doesn't mean we're going to win a lot of games, that doesn't mean we're going to win any games but we're going to have a blast doing it. We're going to play our butts off and see what happens."