Coach Gard gets a high-profile shoutout following Purdue win

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team took down Purdue for a 76-75 overtime win in the semi-finals of the Big Ten tournament Saturday and afterwards Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders gave him a shoutout.

In the victory, Wisconsin was called for 28 fouls compared to Purdue’s 17, leading to the Boilermakers attempting 32 free throws. Additionally, the Badgers had Steven Crowl, Tyler Wahl and Nolan Winter foul out in the contest.

The fouls in particular led to a funny moment in the locker room following the win and Coach Prime was one of the many viewers who enjoyed what they saw from Greg Gard.

I absolutely Love it. God bless you Coach & your Team!!!! https://t.co/5UCFQq0VZg — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) March 17, 2024

