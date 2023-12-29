Coach Firas Zahabi fascinated, perplexed by Shavkat Rakhmonov’s UFC rise: ‘This guy is very mysterious’

Shavkat Rakhmonov has impressed many with his run in the octagon, but for Tristar head coach Firas Zahabi, it’s left him confused.

Zahabi, a world-class coach who most notably trained Georges St-Pierre, has been both amazed and perplexed by the rise of Rakhmonov (18-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) in the UFC welterweight division. Earlier this month, the Kazakh fighter submitted former title challenger Stephen Thompson at UFC 296, becoming the first man to submit “Wonderboy” in his 25-fight career.

Zahabi has an eye for talent, yet he knows that Rakhmonov is gifted but can’t exactly say why.

“I was watching Shavkat, and I was trying to understand what makes this guy so great,” Zahabi said on his YouTube channel. “I still haven’t understood, but he’s great. I just don’t understand how he does it.

“Guys, I’ve watched countless fights, I’ve trained countless hours and trained so many phenomenal, talented fighters. This guy is very mysterious. What is it about him that overwhelms these fighters? ‘Wonderboy’ is a phenomenal striker, and he was even slipping and countering ‘Wonderboy.’ It was shocking to me.

“He out-wrestled ‘Wonderboy’ and choked him out in Round 2. Guys, ‘Wonderboy’ had never been submitted. … He’s never been (submitted), and Shakkat went in there and finished him. Shavkat is very special.”

Rakhmonov has picked up finishes in all of his fights, including six in the UFC. With varied submission wins and knockout victories, Zahabi is unsure where Rakhmonov’s weaknesses lie. As of today, Zahabi believes Rakhmonov has what it takes to become UFC champion.

“Shavkat is something I can’t understand,” Zahabi said. “I’m intrigued. I can’t wait to watch more of him. I can’t wait to see what weaknesses this man has.

“Can he beat Leon Edwards? I can’t say no to that. I cannot say no. I don’t know. I don’t know. I’m going to find out like the rest of you guys. To me, it’s insane what he’s done in the octagon. It doesn’t make any sense. None of it makes any sense.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie