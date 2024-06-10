Coach To Make Final Decision On Signing Burnley Star Who Wants Move

Coach To Make Final Decision On Signing Burnley Star Who Wants Move

Besiktas coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst will make the final decision over a move for a Burnley star who is expected to leave Turf Moor this summer.

The Clarets are in the process of planning for next season without a manager and without a place in the Premier League following their relegation.

It remains to be seen who Burnley will turn towards to replace Vincent Kompany, but the club are expected to let Wout Weghorst go no matter who is in charge as the alternative is a free transfer exit next year.

The Dutch striker spent last term on loan in the Bundesliga at Hoffenheim and is not keen on dropping down to the Championship with Burnley.

Burnley are tipped to sell him this summer and Turkish giants Besiktas are keen.

And according to Turkish outlet Fanatik (via Sabah), Weghorst has communicated to Besiktas that he wants to come.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has just taken over at Besiktas though and it is suggested that he will make the final decision over a move for his countryman.

However, Besiktas may wait until after Euro 2024 to snap Weghorst up if Van Bronckhorst gives the go ahead.

The Dutch striker is also of interest to Ajax and FC Twente.