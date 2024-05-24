Coach Figallo to leave Saracens at end of season

Juan Figallo has coached the Saracens men's and women's teams since retiring in 2020 [Rex Features]

Coach and former player Juan Figallo will leave Saracens at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old won four Premiership titles and three European Champions Cups with Saracens and played in three World Cups for Argentina.

He retired in 2020 after he was unable to recover from a head injury sustained in the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Figallo coached Saracens Women to victory in the Premier 15s in 2022 and helped the men's team to Premiership glory last season.

"I have been at Saracens for nearly a third of my life," he told the club's website.

"My time at Saracens has come to an end physically but my love and support will always be here."

Figallo spent five years at Montpellier in France before moving to Saracens in 2014.

The tight-head prop won the Premiership in his first season and would go on to win another three as a player, including league and Champions Cup doubles in the 2015-16 and 2018-19 seasons.

He played 96 times for the Men in Black and won 33 international caps.

Saracens face Northampton Saints in the Premiership final next Friday.