Coach Ferentz to speak at Clinton luncheon

The Duke Slater Memorial Statue & Scholarship Committee will host Kirk Ferentz for a luncheon Thursday, May 9, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Clinton High School, a news release says. Clinton culinary students will provide lunch.

Around 12:45 p.m., Ferentz, the head football coach at the University of Iowa, will speak.

Tickets are $25, and a table is $200. To make reservations, email Deb Deters at debra.deters@csdkq.org or call 563-243-7540, extension 7022.

Honoring Duke Slater

“The goal for this scholarship is to have a four-year scholarship for a student. Ideally, this would grow into a $2,500 per year scholarship. This event is to kickoff the scholarship fundraising campaign so we can set the financial amounts. I’m thinking about an annual golf outing named after Duke,” says Ryan Veenstra, committee member.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Frederick “Duke” Slater moved to Clinton as a teenager in 1911. He led Clinton High School to two state championships in 1913 and 1914. Slater attended the University of Iowa and led them to a national championship in 1921. He would go on to play 10 years in the NFL while also obtaining his law license.

After his playing career, Slater worked his way up the judicial ranks in Chicago. He often came back to Clinton to mentor youth.

“For whom the scholarship will go to, we are focusing on trailblazing leaders who excel in and out of the classroom and the athletic fields. The scholarship will require students to reflect on

Duke’s legacy and show why their life story and their trajectory reflect Duke’s story,” said Gary

Delacy, committee chair.

The Duke Slater statue is in the final stages of being cast. It will be finished sometime this summer, and an unveiling is planned for the first home football game this fall. The statue is being created by Brodin Studios in Minnesota. For information about the statue, Duke Slater, and the scholarship, visit here.

Iowa football player Frederick “Duke” Slater poses for a photo in 1921 Slater was the NFL’s first African-American lineman, and often the only Black player on the field. After retiring, he broke down more racial barriers to become a judge in Chicago. (Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

“The statue is life sized, bronze. It’s been amazing to see the updates and see Duke come alive. The firm is great to work with. Locally, Paul Dotterweich has led the charge with Josh Mussman on the pocket park. Amazing work by all. The vision is that every Clinton High student for

a century and all the visiting students walk by Duke and realize their paths are not set, they set

them,” said Matt Parbs, committee member.

