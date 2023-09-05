New coach, new energy, new focus: Upper Cape High football ready for 2023

The Upper Cape Rams football team have a new direction in 2023.

Led by first year head coach Tom Pandiscio, the Rams are trying to leave 2022 and beyond in the past. This season, it's about creating a new culture within the team, and for Pandiscio, he says he already sees it taking hold.

"That enthusiasm that we tried to put in back in June, that seed about changing culture, the team has caught on," Coach Pandiscio said.

He's brought a fresh energy to the program. The players describe him as strict, but they all know he knows what he's talking about and are enjoying playing for him.

"All positive things so far," Brody Scott said about his new head coach. "He's got a good head on his shoulders. He's a good leader, no doubt."

The Rams this year have an increase of numbers in the program, and an increase in team spirit. Coach Pandiscio said the focus for his team isn't just about what the Rams will do on the field, but how they feel off of it as well.

He's doing this by empowering his players. Of course he and his staff have their coaching responsibilities, but he's also encouraging more of his players to assume leadership roles in practice.

"They're tired of my voice," Coach Pandiscio said laughing. "They want to hear from each other. That's that team (aspect), that accountability to teammates, not to coaches. When you run out on the field on Friday or Saturday, you're playing for each other, not for us."

Upper Cape Tech's quarterback Jeshua Pandiscio, left, looks to pass the ball during a practice drill.

A new coach means a new system. Coach Pandiscio is reworking the Rams offense this season and his son Jeshua Pandiscio, the Rams starting quarterback, is excited for the potential.

"It's going to be a lot of passing and zone running, which really plays to our player's strengths because we have a lot of really fast kids, really good runners, with really good field vision," the quarterback said.

Installing a new system is always a challenge. Though some concepts may be the same, getting players to pick up new terminology, can be difficult.

One new advantage this season that Coach Pandiscio believes will help mitigate that issue, is that this season, all the Rams coaches, also hold positions as teachers at the school. In his eyes, this will allow for progress to be made outside of practices, and help build familiarity and continuity.

"This is the first year where all of the coaches are inside teachers, so we see them every day, we get to talk to them everyday," Coach Pandiscio said. "That's good or bad sometimes, but we understand how the kids learn."

Coaching at a technical school presents unique challenges, but unique opportunities. Coach Pandiscio said he took the job in June and had to tailor his team's offseason conditioning program to fit his players work schedule.

The work they do is physically demanding. From roofing to plumbing and beyond, the kids are already putting their bodies through a lot, but Coach Pandiscio says it ultimately just benefits them by instilling the work ethic.

"They're not afraid to work," he said. "We offered a morning program and an evening program because we understand."

The Rams are looking to leave the issues that plagued them in season's past. They enter 2023 with increased numbers in the program, and an increased optimism to match.

Head Coach: Tom Pandiscio

Last season record: 4-7

BOURNE -- 08/30/23 -- Kicker Matt Niemiec makes a play during a practice drill Wednesday.

Upper Cape Rams 2023 football schedule

Week 1: Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Bourne, 12 p.m.

Week 2: Friday, Sept. 16 at Bristol-Plymouth, 7 p.m.

Week 3: Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Diman Reg., 12 p.m.

Week 4: Friday, Oct. 6 at Wareham, 7 p.m.

Week 5: Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. South Shore Voke, 12 p.m.

Week 6: Friday, Oct. 20 at Old Colony, 7 p.m.

Week 7: Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Holbrook 12 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day: Thurs. Nov 23 vs. Upper Cape, 10 a.m.

Key matchups

Last season, the Rams were held under ten points on four occasions (South Shore Tech, Old Colony, Monomoy, and Bristol-Plymouth). They face all of those teams again, and it'll put their new look offense to the test.

Top returning players

Jeshua Pandiscio, QB, junior

Jeb Nael, DT/G, senior

Brody Scott, WR/DB, senior

Damian Cook, G/NT, junior

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Upper Cape football: Schedule, key games, top players for 2023 season