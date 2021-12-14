Coach Don Johnson rebuffs Miami to stay on at Oregon

BREAKING: @CoachDanLanning has made his first coaching hire. He has offered a multi-year contract to Oregon Director of Personnel @CoachDonJ to stay on at Oregon. Johnson signed his new deal with Lanning and Oregon today.https://t.co/XlZLs4J75U — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) December 14, 2021

Everyone thought Oregon Ducks head football coach Dan Lanning’s first hire would be an offensive coordinator. But instead, Lanning didn’t waste any time retaining a current staff member.

Don Johnson, Oregon’s director of player personnel has accepted a multi-year deal in order to stay with the Ducks. According to reports, Johnson was offered the same position at Miami under former Ducks coach Mario Cristobal.

It’s a huge get for Lanning as Johnson has already shown his worth under the new regime. Johnson was instrumental in convincing running back/wide receiver Seven McGee to stay in Eugene.

After talking with @CoachDanLanning and @CoachDonJ I have decided not to enter the portal. — 7 (@McgeeSeven) December 14, 2021

Johnson is highly thought of in the coaching ranks and is one of the nation’s top recruiters. Keeping him on board is huge for the immediate and distant future of Duck football.