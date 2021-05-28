Coach Doc Rivers provides injury updates on Tobias Harris, Seth Curry

The Philadelphia 76ers are getting set to now hit the road to face the Washington Wizards in Game 3 on Saturday to continue their Round 1 series in the playoffs. They will be looking to take a 3-0 series lead over the Wizards and look to take a stranglehold on the series.

The Sixers will have to continue to play hard, but they are also dealing with some injuries. Tobias Harris was dealing with a left ankle injury that he suffered in Game 2 while Seth Curry is also dealing with a left ankle sprain that he suffered in the Game 2 win.

As the team got back to work at practice on Friday, coach Doc Rivers did provide some updates on both players.

“Tobias, I think he’ll be good,” said Rivers. “He went through most of the stuff today. Seth didn’t go through anything, but we think he’ll be good, but we just don’t know.”

Tobias Harris went through most of practice today. Seth Curry did not go through anything today. #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) May 28, 2021

When Harris was asked about his ankle, he stated that “it’s good” during his post-practice availability.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related