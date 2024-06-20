Coach: Denmark not disappointed but draw with England 'a shame'

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand watches over a training session at the Frankfurt Arena ahead of Thursday's UEFA Euro 2024 group C soccer match against England. Adam Davy/PA Wire/dpa

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said he was not disappointed with the 1-1 draw with England in their Euro 2024 group match, but admitted that not getting the win "is a shame."

The Danes pressed far better than England and looked the more compact, having opened their tournament with a lethargic 1-1 draw against Slovenia.

"Can't say we were disappointed, but it is a shame. There was a result we could have had. We had a good feeling about the game and believed we could win," he said in a news conference after Thursday's match.

"But the most important thing to me is that we play like we did today in the upcoming games. We can win, we can lose, but playing like this it's the most important thing," he stressed.

Morten Hjulmand's stunner cancelled out Harry Kane's opener. Both sides had chances to get a winner, but England got the closest when Phil Foden smashed the ball against the post in the second half.

The coach praised his goalscorer, who despite the same last name is not related to him.

"The way he came to the national team shows that he's a player who really wants to get involved and he understand what it takes to get here. He doesn't hold back, he plays to the limit," coach Hjulmand said.

Man of the Match Pierre-Emile Højbjerg also had some nice words to say about his team-mate after his first Denmark goal.

"He's a very good midfield companion. He's a great player. What I like about him is that he has the right attitude, the right approach," he said.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Højbjerg also complimented the atmosphere in Germany during the tournament.

"I can say that so far the country, the fans have been amazing. You have the impression that people come here to celebrate football and as a player you notice that. What I see from our fans, it's almost like playing at home," he said.

Denmark complete the group stage on Tuesday against Serbia with their last-16 chances wide open.

Denmark's Morten Hjulmand celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C soccer match between Denmark and England at the Frankfurt Arena. Swen Pförtner/dpa