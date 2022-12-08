Coach Daboll and the Giants preview what they expect from the Eagles in Week 14

The Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Daniel Jones and Darius Slayton are looking forward to seeing former Giants teammate James Bradberry and to the challenge of going against one of the NFL's top cornerbacks when New York faces the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The three players spent the previous two years on the Giants under then-coach Joe Judge and went against each other in practice hundreds and possibly thousands of times. Bradberry knows Jones' throwing habits as a quarterback and Slayton's moves as a receiver.