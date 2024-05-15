New coach comes from Liverpool

Pepijn Lijnders to take charge next season

The next coach of our Red Bulls is Pepijn Lijnders - who is coming from Liverpool. The 41-year-old from the Netherlands has been assistant coach to Jürgen Klopp at the Premier League side for several years. Pep Lijnders has signed a three-year contract at FC Red Bull Salzburg and will take the helm of our side at the start of the 2024/25 pre-season.

Big-name clubs on CV

Pep Lijnders has gained experience at various levels of a number of top European clubs. He has been, among others, head coach at NEC Nijmegen, a youth coach at PSV Eindhoven and FC Porto, an academy coach at the Reds, as well as an assistant coach at Liverpool for many years including during their 2018/19 UEFA Champions League win and 2019/20 league title-winning campaign.

Presentation in pre-season

He is to arrive in Salzburg along with Vitor Matos, who will work as his assistant coach. 36-year-old Matos has worked with Lijnders for many years in Porto and Liverpool.

The official presentation of Pep Lijnders as head coach of the Red Bulls will follow in a press conference around when pre-season training starts in the middle of June.

Views

We have been able to get an ideal candidate for the coaching position at FC Red Bull Salzburg in Pepijn Lijnders. He is a real football expert and has been a huge influence on a very successful time for Liverpool with his qualities in developing players. The discussions with him were a great success, and there was a clear agreement on the way we want to play, what we are about as a club, and where we want to go together. We are really looking forward to our time with him, but we will do everything we can to take the current season to a successful end first.