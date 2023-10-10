Coach with cerebral palsy provides energy for Airport football

CARLETON – Josh Brewer quickly caught Jim Duffy’s attention.

As Duffy took the field for his first home game as head football coach at Airport in 2017, he immediately noticed the guy in the wheelchair who was one of the loudest and most enthusiastic fans in the stadium.

“He was at all the games in the end zone,” Duffy recalled. “Every time we came out, he would be going crazy. I started making a point of stopping over to talk to him and say, ‘Let’s go get it.’”

That is a fond memory for Brewer.

“That was real cool,” he said.

Not long after that, Brewer was looking for a way out of a low spot in his life and called the high school. The call was routed to Tim Duffy, the coach’s brother, who was the school’s athletic director at the time.

“I called Coach Red (Tim Duffy) and told him I was looking for an opportunity to help out,” said Brewer, a 2004 Airport graduate. “I was in a real bad place and I didn’t want to be like that.”

Brewer has suffered from cerebral palsy since he was born. He loves sports, but his physical problems prevented him from playing.

Tim Duffy talked to his brother about finding a spot for Brewer.

Jim Duffy never hesitated.

“I said, ‘Absolutely,’” Jim Duffy said. “Ever since, he’s been there for every practice, every game, every two-a-day for six years.”

Jim Duffy knows a little about the struggles Brewer endures. His daughter Jillian has a rare congenital brain malformation known as Schizencephaly. She also is confined to a wheelchair.

“It was natural for me,” Duffy said. “I know the battle that some people face to experience things. Jillian is here with us at every practice. I am all about inclusion.”

Brewer has added a lot to the Airport coaching staff.

“He brings a lot of energy – no matter if things are good or tough,” Duffy said. “He’s a great guy to have around.”

Airport’s players agree.

“He brings a lot of excitement,” said senior Kolton Post.

“He brings a lot of energy,” said senior Matthew Foor. “He’s always great on game days.”

Brewer is one of the biggest Airport fans on the planet, but that doesn’t mean that he’s easy on the players.

“He is not afraid to give the guys a hard time,” Duffy said. “It’s the funniest thing. If a guy makes a mistake, we’ll tell them, ‘You’re lucky Coach Brewer was on the other side of the field.’”

Brewer laughed when he heard what Duffy said.

“I am probably the loudest coach out here,” he said.

The players know that.

“He gets on guys when they make a mistake,” senior Jack Mills said. “He makes sure you hear about it.”

“He keeps us in check,” Post added. “If you mess up, he lets you know about it.”

Brewer’s criticisms come from the heart. He wants Airport and all of the players to be the best they can be.

“It reminds me of how much sports mean to me and how much I want to be at Airport,” he said of being on the coaching staff. “I’ve lived here all my life. This gets me around people and out of my house.”

The players learn a lot of lessons from being around Brewer.

“It’s really cool,” Mills said. “We have a really good community. No one is left out.”

