Can Coach of the Year candidate Mike Vrabel get Tennessee past Joe Burrow?

Charles Robinson & Jay Busbee discuss Saturday's upcoming matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals. After leading his team to a 12-5 record with a league record 91 different players rostered throughout the season, can Coach of the Year candidate Mike Vrabel push his team into the AFC Championship? On the other side of the ball, Joe Burrow has looked incredible during the second half of the season, but will his penchant for taking sacks doom the Bengals?

Hear the full conversation on You Pod to Win the Game. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.