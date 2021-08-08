Coach Branham ready for Colonels to get over the hump this year

Aug. 8—WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County started the 2020 season strong, winning four of its first five games but dropped its final four games while being outscored, 27-1, during the process.

The Colonels graduated eight seniors off last season's 4-5-1 squad but look to be in the thick of things with a solid group of upperclassmen returning.

"Last year, we graduated eight seniors," Whitley County coach Michael Branham said. "Any time you lose that many key players, it hurts. However, we have a great group of core players returning this year as juniors and seniors. I think we will have depth this year that we have lacked in the past. We may still be seen as a young team but the talent and skill is there. I'm excited to see what kind of season we can put together this year.

"I expect big things out of our offense and defense this year," he added. "We are a well-balanced team with depth at every position which is something that we normally do not have. Canyon Freels and Johnny Parra bring an energy at the offensive end that will lead our goal scoring effort this season. Brent Grimes, James Kelley, and Sebastian Lyons are juniors that will fill any gaps may we have in midfield. They can win the ball and distribute very well. Donnie Stephens, Alex Haddix, and Matthew Sawyers return to lead our defensive side of things. Canaan Parsons is only a sophomore but look for him to turn some heads between the posts. He is a fantastic keeper that brings a great energy to every practice, and game."

Despite losing eight players due to graduation, Branham feels this season's Colonel squad will be more well-rounded compared to Whitley County teams in the past.

"So far we have great numbers and a lot of new faces," he said. "The players are close knit and do well to make each other better. I look for us to be a very solid defensive team and to get a lot of shots off on the attacking side.

Story continues

"With only a handful of seniors, we are still a fairly young team," he added. "However, our youngsters have the skill and energy needed for the varsity level. Our young guys have stepped up to the tasks and as long as they can handle the pressure we will be good to go."

Branham is excited about the schedule he has put together for his Colonels and feels it will challenge his team, and have his players prepared for October.

"We are playing several teams that we have never faced, such as Great Crossings, Danville, and Russell County," he said. "I think this is the most diverse schedule we've ever had at Whitley County. I'm eager to see how the boys handle the challenge of this schedule."

With his team close to getting over the hump, Branham is excited to see what his team can accomplish this season.

"Each year we get closer and closer but can't quite pull it together at tournament time," he admitted. "I think this could very well be the year we finally make a district championship appearance. I believe we have the toughest district around, but we are finally making a name for ourselves and picking up district wins throughout the season. In order to be top dog, we would have to beat tough Corbin and Laurel County teams which we have not been able to do in a few years but look for us to surprise some people this season."